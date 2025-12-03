accueil
bogsnake
bogsnake
blog
[Humour]Death Stranding 2 _ this is not Solid Snake
Oui encore un petit peu de Death Stranding 2.
Je voulais juste partager un petit montage vidéo perso sur le ton humoristique.
youtube
-
https://youtu.be/2zAQkRXMC4c?si=o8TA_ak_VvJU6VAA
tags :
kojima
death stranding 2
not solid snake
not a mistake
posted the 03/12/2025 at 06:35 PM by
bogsnake
