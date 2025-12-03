profile
Death Stranding 2
5
Likers
name : Death Stranding 2
platform : PC
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
other versions :
profile
bogsnake
4
Likes
Likers
bogsnake
articles : 55
visites since opening : 108254
bogsnake > blog
[Humour]Death Stranding 2 _ this is not Solid Snake
Oui encore un petit peu de Death Stranding 2.
Je voulais juste partager un petit montage vidéo perso sur le ton humoristique.
youtube - https://youtu.be/2zAQkRXMC4c?si=o8TA_ak_VvJU6VAA
    tags : kojima death stranding 2 not solid snake not a mistake do you like it ?
    posted the 03/12/2025 at 06:35 PM by bogsnake
    comments (0)
