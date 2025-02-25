profile
dannystrom > blog
Vos jeux de sport incontournables ?
A défaut d'être un grand sportif, j'aimerais jouer à quelques jeux de sport. Quelles sont vos recos ?

( Tout sauf des jeux de foot type FIFA please, j'ai eu ma dose )
    posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:15 PM by dannystrom
    comments (5)
    nyseko posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:18 PM
    Je dirais Wii Sport !
    yukilin posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:23 PM
    Les seuls jeux de sport que je joue c'est les jeux de Golf. Je te conseille sur switch Easy come easy golf par les anciens de Everybody golf sur PlayStation.
    iglooo posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:33 PM
    ISS Pro 2.
    Quel jeu mes aïeux
    Super Blood Hockey, à petit prix. Golf Story, avec un (gros) enrobage RPG (pas testé Sports Story encore).
    alexkidd posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:38 PM
    nba jam en arcade
    gasmok2 posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:53 PM
    Top Spin (mon préféré reste le 1 bizarrement)
    NBA JAM,
    Soccer Brawl (NeoGeo)
    Table Tennis sur X360
    Virtua Tennis
