articles :
24
visites since opening :
30164
dannystrom
> blog
Vos jeux de sport incontournables ?
A défaut d'être un grand sportif, j'aimerais jouer à quelques jeux de sport. Quelles sont vos recos ?
( Tout sauf des jeux de foot type FIFA please, j'ai eu ma dose
)
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/25/2025 at 02:15 PM by
dannystrom
comments (
5
)
nyseko
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 02:18 PM
Je dirais Wii Sport !
yukilin
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 02:23 PM
Les seuls jeux de sport que je joue c'est les jeux de Golf. Je te conseille sur switch Easy come easy golf par les anciens de Everybody golf sur PlayStation.
iglooo
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 02:33 PM
ISS Pro 2
.
Quel jeu mes aïeux
Super Blood Hockey
, à petit prix.
Golf Story
, avec un (gros) enrobage RPG (pas testé
Sports Story
encore).
alexkidd
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 02:38 PM
nba jam en arcade
gasmok2
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 02:53 PM
Top Spin (mon préféré reste le 1 bizarrement)
NBA JAM,
Soccer Brawl (NeoGeo)
Table Tennis sur X360
Virtua Tennis
