1 [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 35,256 (142,349)

2 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 18,444 (1,139,854)

3 [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 17,391 (81,196)

4 [NSW] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive, 01/23/25) – 9,586 (New)

5 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,606 (8,058,448 )

6 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,859 (6,221,842)

7 [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/16/25) – 5,532 (31,233)

8 [PS5] ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive, 01/23/25) – 5,290 (New)

9 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 4,605 (984,585)

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 4,553 (3,796,855)

11 [NSW] Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works, 01/23/25) – 3,978 (New)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 3,011 (5,514,137)

13 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 2,990 (5,710,143)

14 [NSW] School Girlfriend 2 (Entergram, 01/23/25) – 2,375 (New)

15 [PS5] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/17/25) – 2,367 (18,036)

16 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,290 (1,538,155)

17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,281 (3,688,747)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,778 (1,377,282)

19 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 1,626 (235,319)

20 [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 1,562 (114,977)

21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 1,551 (393,035)

22 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,420 (1,078,667)

23 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 1,409 (1,983,344)

24 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 1,398 (1,225,616)

25 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 1,375 (185,957)

26 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 1,336 (4,415,869)

27 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1,306 (275,821)

28 [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 1,248 (129,089)

29 [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 1,227 (32,184)

30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,187 (412,232)



Tales of Graces pas fou le succès de ce remaster même si outre que les versions remaster switch de Tales of jouissent d'une mauvaise qualité...le remaster de Romancing SAGA 2 a largement mieux performé. Comme quoi quand on fait un peu plus d'effort.



Guilty Gear: Strive n'arrive pas à se hisser dans le top 10, hormis SF en fait il est difficile de se faire son trou dans les jeux de baston versus.



Super Mario Bros Wonder fonce tout doucement vers les 2 millions. Perso je trouve ce score bizarre car j'ai pas l'impression qu'il aura marqué les esprits.