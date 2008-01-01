1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 800 votes
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 657 votes
3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 419 votes
4. [PS5] Pragmata – 355 votes
5. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 329 votes
6. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 286 votes
7. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 228 votes
8. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 212 votes
9. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 204 votes
10. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 191 votes
11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – 170 votes
12. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 159 votes
13. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 120 votes
14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 117 votes
15. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo 2 – 106 votes
16. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 101 votes
17. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 99 votes
18. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 98 votes
19. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 95 votes
20. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 92 votes
21. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – 80 votes
22. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 77 votes
23. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 76 votes
24. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 74 votes
25. [NSW] Ushiro – 71 votes
26. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – 69 votes
27. [NSW] Urban Myth Dissolution Center – 66 votes
28. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 64 votes
29. [PS5] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 61 votes
30. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 60 votes
Sans surprise on retrouve le prochain Monster Hunter en tête de liste.
Attention toutefois à ne pas mélanger attentes et top des ventes.
Certains seront en haut de liste des attentes mais ne feront pas obligatoirement des records dans les charts.
Ce genre de classement est souvent le résultats des votes de gamers...donc pas étonnant de voir des titres comme Pragmata.
Bien évidemment Monster Hunter Wild, lui va cartonner dans le top attentes et le top des ventes.
Certains titres d'ailleurs n'ont aucune date de sortie comme Pragmata ou Ushiro et pourrait sortir dans 1 , 2 ou 3 ans si ce n'est (par expérience) un risque d'annulation tout court.
