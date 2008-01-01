1. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 800 votes

2. [NSW] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 657 votes

3. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – 419 votes

4. [PS5] Pragmata – 355 votes

5. [PS5] Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake – 329 votes

6. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 286 votes

7. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 228 votes

8. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 212 votes

9. [NSW] Atelier Yumia – 204 votes

10. [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 191 votes

11. [NSW] Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster – 170 votes

12. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 159 votes

13. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 120 votes

14. [NSW] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 117 votes

15. [NSW] Seifuku Kanojo 2 – 106 votes

16. [PS5] Atelier Yumia – 101 votes

17. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 99 votes

18. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 98 votes

19. [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – 95 votes

20. [NSW] Tokimeki Memorial: Forever with You Emotional – 92 votes

21. [NSW] The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy – 80 votes

22. [NSW] Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 77 votes

23. [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows – 76 votes

24. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – 74 votes

25. [NSW] Ushiro – 71 votes

26. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – 69 votes

27. [NSW] Urban Myth Dissolution Center – 66 votes

28. [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero – 64 votes

29. [PS5] Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – 61 votes

30. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 60 votes



Sans surprise on retrouve le prochain Monster Hunter en tête de liste.



Attention toutefois à ne pas mélanger attentes et top des ventes.

Certains seront en haut de liste des attentes mais ne feront pas obligatoirement des records dans les charts.



Ce genre de classement est souvent le résultats des votes de gamers...donc pas étonnant de voir des titres comme Pragmata.



Bien évidemment Monster Hunter Wild, lui va cartonner dans le top attentes et le top des ventes.



Certains titres d'ailleurs n'ont aucune date de sortie comme Pragmata ou Ushiro et pourrait sortir dans 1 , 2 ou 3 ans si ce n'est (par expérience) un risque d'annulation tout court.