1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 56,032 (532,639)

2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 30,730 (742,918 )

3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,766 (6,077,698 )

4 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 11,909 (212,853)

5 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,477 (1,173,002)

6 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 11,380 (99,909)

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,869 (3,690,914)

8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,217 (7,968,172)

9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,853 (5,627,325)

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,839 (1,470,570)

11 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 6,234 (312,754)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,297 (5,445,922)

13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,788 (3,660,650)

14 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 4,529 (New)

15 [NSW] Hakoniwa Kaitaku Hamster to Taiyou no Sato (SUCCESS Corporation, 11/28/24) – 4,431 (New)

16 [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School (Compile Heart, 11/28/24) – 3,954 (3,954)

17 [NSW] Romancing SaGa: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 3,897 (104,474)

18 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 3,590 (503,251)

19 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,370 (368,025)

20 [NSW] Disney Music Parade: Encore (Imagineer, 11/21/24) – 2,996 (12,256)

21 [NSW] Bang! Bang! Bandits (Nippon Columbia, 11/28/24) – 2,994 (New)

22 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2,879 (1,056,508 )

23 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 2,801 (1,947,990)

24 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,794 (321,426)

25 [NSW] irem Collection Vol. 2 (Tozai Games, 11/28/24) – 2,616 (New)

26 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,513 (208,455)

27 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,497 (1,260,984)

28 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,459 (3,043,442)

29 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,380 (4,384,169)

30 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 2,325 (46,992)