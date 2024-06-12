HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
TOP 30 Japon
1 [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 56,032 (532,639)
2 [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 30,730 (742,918 )
3 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,766 (6,077,698 )
4 [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 11,909 (212,853)
5 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 11,477 (1,173,002)
6 [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 11,380 (99,909)
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,869 (3,690,914)
8 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,217 (7,968,172)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,853 (5,627,325)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,839 (1,470,570)
11 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 6,234 (312,754)
12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,297 (5,445,922)
13 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,788 (3,660,650)
14 [NSW] The Exit 8 / Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 11/28/24) – 4,529 (New)
15 [NSW] Hakoniwa Kaitaku Hamster to Taiyou no Sato (SUCCESS Corporation, 11/28/24) – 4,431 (New)
16 [NSW] Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious School (Compile Heart, 11/28/24) – 3,954 (3,954)
17 [NSW] Romancing SaGa: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 3,897 (104,474)
18 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 3,590 (503,251)
19 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 3,370 (368,025)
20 [NSW] Disney Music Parade: Encore (Imagineer, 11/21/24) – 2,996 (12,256)
21 [NSW] Bang! Bang! Bandits (Nippon Columbia, 11/28/24) – 2,994 (New)
22 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 2,879 (1,056,508 )
23 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 2,801 (1,947,990)
24 [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 2,794 (321,426)
25 [NSW] irem Collection Vol. 2 (Tozai Games, 11/28/24) – 2,616 (New)
26 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,513 (208,455)
27 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,497 (1,260,984)
28 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,459 (3,043,442)
29 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,380 (4,384,169)
30 [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 2,325 (46,992)
    posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:23 AM by newtechnix
    comments (2)
    newtechnix posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:37 AM
    Cela plafonne aujourd'hui pour Nintendo, les nouveaux titres font des scores légers et les locomotives s'essoufflent:

    Comme beaucoup de jeu sortie cette année pour alimenter sa console on ne peut pas dire qu'il y a de super grand succès pour Nintendo, malgré qu'on voit un début de hausse en raison de la période de nowel, le dernier Mario & Luigi lui semble déjà caler:
    2 semaine pour environ 100 000 et sauf miracle le million n'arrivera pas.

    jolie score toatl mais à la 29 ème place on comprends que voilà
    Splatoon 3 plafonne..tout comme Pikmin 4.


    Luigi's Mansion 3 aura atteins le million et Mario Wonder va très très doucement atteindre les 2 millions.

    Zelda BotW et TotK ont disparu tout deux du top 30
    et
    Zelda Echoes of the Wisdom très lentement finir par atteindre les 500 000

    Les classiques continuent à se vendre Animal Crossing ,etc

    Mais voilà au vu de l'impact et des ventes des derniers jeux Nintendo ont comprends que le plafond est là
    newtechnix posted the 12/06/2024 at 11:43 AM
    Bien sur Mario Party Jamboree fera son score pour cette série mais ce seront les même acheteurs que pour les autres épisodes.
