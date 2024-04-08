accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
elicetheworld
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
22
visites since opening :
38056
elicetheworld
> blog
Sakamoto days
Pour ceux qui lise le manga(Banger) il a été révélé q'une adaptation animé allait voir le jour.il semblerait que Netflix le diffusera en janvier 2025 .bref un hold up
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/04/2024 at 02:50 PM by
elicetheworld
comments (
2
)
shinz0
posted
the 08/04/2024 at 03:02 PM
elicetheworld
tiens le teaser c'est cadeau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkPlhJicNCg
yanssou
posted
the 08/04/2024 at 03:17 PM
Déjà relayé depuis un moment sur le groupe
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkPlhJicNCg