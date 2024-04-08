profile
Sakamoto days
Pour ceux qui lise le manga(Banger) il a été révélé q'une adaptation animé allait voir le jour.il semblerait que Netflix le diffusera en janvier 2025 .bref un hold up
    posted the 08/04/2024 at 02:50 PM by elicetheworld
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 08/04/2024 at 03:02 PM
    elicetheworld tiens le teaser c'est cadeau
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkPlhJicNCg
    yanssou posted the 08/04/2024 at 03:17 PM
    Déjà relayé depuis un moment sur le groupe
