Pouvez-vous m'aider a identifier 2 jeux dans une vidéo? Merci


Salut à tous,

Je cherche le titre de 2 jeux dans la vidéo ci-dessus.
Pouvez vous m'aider à les trouver ? Merci

Le 1er se trouve a 11:08
Le 2éme a 7:25

Merci à vous
    posted the 07/29/2024 at 06:51 PM by ksmworld59
    comments (7)
    zakovu posted the 07/29/2024 at 06:53 PM
    Metroid Prime
    SpikeOut
    ksmworld59 posted the 07/29/2024 at 06:53 PM
    Je me suis trompé c'était 11:45 le 1er zakovu
    ksmworld59 posted the 07/29/2024 at 06:54 PM
    zakovu 11:08 (dsl je suis sur tel )
    alexkidd posted the 07/29/2024 at 07:00 PM
    Emergency Call Ambulance
    masharu posted the 07/29/2024 at 07:09 PM
    ksmworld59 A 7:25 c'est SpikeOut: Digital Battle Online de la série Spikeout de Sega.
    victornewman posted the 07/29/2024 at 07:33 PM
    ksmworld59 11:45 : Daytona USA
