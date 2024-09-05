Ozymandia Gaming Adventure
Bien débuter sur playstation 2 !
Salut l'équipe ! Aujourd'hui, j'ai le plaisir de vous partager un petit guide spécial PS2 !

Vous avez récemment ou vous souhaitez acquérir une playstation 2 et vous ne savez pas forcément par quoi commencer vu que la console propose plus de 3000 jeux ?

Alors mon guide pourra peut-être vous aider à faire votre choix. Je vous propose de découvrir 10 jeux que je trouve pertinent pour bien débuter sur PS2 !

Une erreur de montage s'est glissée (sois maudite !) dans la fiche de Tekken 5, j'ai ajouté les bonnes informations dans la description de la vidéo.

Enjoie !


10 JEUX POUR DEBUTER SUR PS2







BONUS



JE RE-DÉBUTE MA COLLECTION PS2 !







Vous voulez rejoindre le clan et faire partie de l'aventure ? Un seul lien à suivre !

Retrouver moi sur Youtube : https://youtube.com/channel/UCtz48ubi_IGi6Hngmgpjjzg
    posted the 05/09/2024 at 10:01 AM by ozymandia
    comments (2)
    alexkidd posted the 05/09/2024 at 10:20 AM
    Je balance ma collection PS2 (si ça peut aussi donner des idées) :

    - 24: The Game
    - ADK Tamashii
    - Air Ranger Rescue
    - Alpine Racer 3
    - Altered Beast
    - Appleseed EX
    - Ar Tonelico: Melody of Elemia
    - Ar Tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
    - Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
    - Arcana Heart
    - Assault Suits Valken
    - Asterix & Obelix XXL2: Mission: Las Vegum
    - Atelier Iris: Eternal Mana
    - Atelier Iris 2: The Azoth of Destiny
    - Atelier Iris 3: Grand Phantasm
    - Battle Stadium D.O.N
    - Berserk: Millennium Falcon Hen Seima Senki no Shou
    - Baroque
    - Bleach: Blade Battlers
    - Bleach: Blade Battlers 2nd
    - BloodRayne 2
    - Bomberman Land 2
    - Capcom Classics Collection Volume 1
    - Capcom Classics Collection Volume 2
    - Cartoon Network Racing
    - Castle Shikigami II War of The Worlds
    - Castlevania Lament of Innocence
    - Chaos Field: New Order
    - Chaos Legion
    - Chou Dragon Ball Z
    - Combat Queen
    - Contra: Shattered Soldier
    - Da Vinci Code
    - Dark Cloud 2
    - Dawn of Mana
    - Death by Degrees
    - Devil May Cry (x2)
    - Devil May Cry 2
    - Devil May Cry 3
    - Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition (x2)
    - Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
    - Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
    - Dororo
    - Dragon Ball Z 2
    - Dragon Ball Z 3
    - Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3
    - Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi
    - Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 2
    - Dragon Ball Z Infinite World
    - Dragon Ball Z Sparking Meteor
    - Dragon Quest VIII: The Journey of the Cursed King (x2)
    - Dragon Quest Yangus
    - Drakengard
    - Drakengard 2
    - Eternal Poison
    - Eternal Ring
    - Evergrace
    - Fate Unlimited Codes
    - Fighting Beauty Wulong
    - Final Fantasy X (x3)
    - Final Fantasy X-2 (x3)
    - Final Fantasy XII (x3)
    - Formula One 06
    - Fullmetal Alchemist 2: Curse of the elixir
    - Fullmetal Alchemist 3: Kami o Tsugu Shoujo
    - Gacha Mecha Stadium Saru Battle
    - Galerians Ash
    - Gantz
    - Garou: Mark of the Wolves
    - Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
    - Go Go Golf
    - God Hand
    - God of War
    - God of War II
    - Gran Turismo Concept: 2001 Tokyo
    - Grandia III
    - GrimGrimoire
    - Growlancer: Heritage of War
    - Guilty Gear XX Accent Core
    - Gunbird Special Edition
    - Half Life
    - Headhunter Redemption
    - Hokuto no Ken: Shinpan no Sososei Kengo Retsuden
    - Ico
    - Ikki Tousen: Shining Dragon (x2)
    - Inspector Gadget : MAD Robots Invasion
    - Jissen Pachi-Slot Hisshouhou! Pachi-Slot Hokuto no Ken SE
    - JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Ougon no Kaze
    - Kamaitachi no Yoru 2
    - Karat Pro Action Replay 2
    - Kidô Senshi Gundam 00 Gundam Meisters
    - Kiki Kai World
    - Killzone
    - Kingdom Hearts (x2)
    - Kingdom Hearts II
    - La Pucelle Tactics
    - Le Seigneur des Anneaux : Le Tiers Âge
    - Les Looney Toons passent à l'action
    - Lumines Plus
    - Maken Shao: Demon Sword
    - Masters of the Universe: He-Man Defender of Grayskull
    - Maximo
    - Mega Man X8
    - Melty Blood: Act Cadenza
    - Melty Blood: Actress Again
    - Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (x2)
    - Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
    - Metal Slug (2006)
    - Metal Slug 6
    - Mini Desktop Racing
    - Minna no Golf 4
    - Mobile Light Force 2
    - Mobile Suit Gundam: Meguriai Sora
    - Mobile Suit Gundam: Zeonic Front
    - Mushihimesama
    - Namco X Capcom
    - Nana
    - Naruto Ultimate Ninja 3 (x2)
    - NBA Live 07
    - NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
    - NEOGEO Online Collection Vol.3 The King of Fighters Orochi Hen
    - NEOGEO Online Collection Vol.7 The King of Fighters NESTS Hen
    - Obscure
    - Odin Sphere
    - Okami
    - Oni
    - Onimusha 3
    - Persona 3
    - Persona 3 Fes
    - Persona 4
    - Pro Evolution Soccer 4
    - Psikyo Shooting Collection Vol. 2: Sengoku Ace & Sengoku Blade
    - Psikyo Shooting Collection Vol. 3: Sol Divide & Dragon Blaze
    - R: Racing
    - R-Type Final
    - Radiata Stories
    - Radirgy Precious
    - Raiden III
    - Rakushou! PachiSlot Sengen 6: Rio 2
    - Red Dead Revolver
    - Rogue Galaxy
    - Rule of Rose
    - Rumble Roses
    - Rygar: The Legendary Adventure
    - Ryu ga Gotoku
    - Ryu ga Gotoku 2
    - Saint Seiya: The Hades
    - Saint Seiya: The Sanctuary
    - Sakura Wars: So Long, My Love
    - Samurai Legend Musashi
    - Samurai Spirits: Tenkaichi Kenkakuden
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 5: Golden Axe
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 10: After Burner II
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 11: Hokuto no Ken
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 26: Dynamite Deka
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 27: Panzer Dragoon
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 28: Tetris Collection
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 29: Monster World Complete Collection
    - Sega Ages 2500 Series Vol. 30: Galaxy Force II - Special Extended Edition
    - Simple 2000 Series Vol. 85: The Sekai Meisaku Gekijou Quiz (THE World Masterpiece Theater Quiz)
    - Sega Classics Collection
    - Sengoku Basara
    - Sengoku Basara X
    - Shadow Hearts: From the New World
    - Shijyou Saikyou no Deshi Kenichi: Gekitou! Ragnarok Hachikengou
    - Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner - Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army
    - Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer's Call
    - Shin Power Instinct
    - Shining Force Neo
    - Shinobi
    - Shinobido : La Voie du ninja
    - Silent Hill 3
    - Silpheed The Lost Planet
    - Simple 2000 Series Vol. 35: The Helicopter (Radio Helicopter en PAL)
    - Simple 2000 Series Vol. 53: The Camera Kozou (Paparazzi en PAL)
    - Simple 2000 Series Vol. 55: The Catfight: Joneko Densetsu (Fighting Angels en PAL)
    - Simple 2000 Series Vol. 63: The Suieitaikai (Party Girls en PAL)
    - Siren 2
    - Smash Court Tennis Pro Tournament 2
    - Sol Divide
    - SOS The Final Escape
    - Soul Eater: Battle Resonance
    - Spectral Vs. Generation
    - Star Ocean 3
    - Street Fighter Alpha Anthology
    - Street Fighter III 3rd Strike
    - Suggoi! Arcana Heart 2
    - Suikoden V
    - Summer Heat Beach Volleyball
    - Super Robot Taisen Impact
    - Swords of Destiny
    - The Battle of Yuu Yuu Hakusho: Shitou! Ankoku Bujutsukai! 120%
    - The Flintstones: Bedrock Racing
    - The King of Fighters' 94 Re-Bout
    - The King of Fighters' 98 Ultimate Match
    - The King of Fighters 2002
    - The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
    - The King of Fighters 2003
    - The King of Fighters 2006
    - The King of Fighters XI
    - The King of Fighters Maximum Impact 2
    - The Rumble Fish
    - The Seed Warzone
    - ThunderForce VI
    - Thunderhawk : Operation Phoenix
    - Tokyo Bus Annai (SuperLite 2000)
    - Tomb Raider Anniversary
    - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3
    - Trapt
    - Uchuu Keiji Tamashii: The Space Sheriff Spirits
    - Valkyrie Profile Silmeria (x2)
    - Vampire Darkstalkers Collection
    - Van Helsing
    - Viewtiful Joe
    - Virtua Fighter 4 EVOLUTION
    - Wacky Races starring Dastardly & Muttley
    - Wander to Kyozou
    - Wild Arms The Vth Vanguard
    - Wizardry: Tale of the Forsaken Land
    - World Soccer Winning Eleven 6
    - Worms 3D
    - WRC avec Sebastien Loeb Edition 2005
    - X Squad
    - XII Stag
    - Xenosaga
    - Xenosaga II
    - Xenosaga III
    - Zatch Bell! Mamodo Battles
    - Zatch Bell! Mamodo Fury
    - Zone Of The Enders
