Salut l'équipe ! Aujourd'hui, j'ai le plaisir de vous partager un petit guide spécial PS2 !Vous avez récemment ou vous souhaitez acquérir une playstation 2 et vous ne savez pas forcément par quoi commencer vu que la console propose plus de 3000 jeux ?Alors mon guide pourra peut-être vous aider à faire votre choix. Je vous propose de découvrir 10 jeux que je trouve pertinent pour bien débuter sur PS2 !Une erreur de montage s'est glissée (sois maudite !) dans la fiche de Tekken 5, j'ai ajouté les bonnes informations dans la description de la vidéo.Enjoie !Vous voulez rejoindre le clan et faire partie de l'aventure ? Un seul lien à suivre !Retrouver moi sur Youtube : https://youtube.com/channel/UCtz48ubi_IGi6Hngmgpjjzg