1 [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 77,562 (New)

2 [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma II (Capcom, 03/22/24) – 68,592 (New)

3 [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 64,646 (New)

4 [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 17,919 (New)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,276 (5,758,176)

6 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,118 (1,795,584)

7 [PS4] Dragon Quest X Online: The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 7,333 (New)

8 [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 7,121 (305,756)

9 [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 6,987 (131,428 )

10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,563 (3,476,939)



11 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,364 (4,258,158 )

12 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,152 (7,722,772)

13 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 5,878 (1,017,835)

14 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,739 (5,471,637)

15 [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 4,646 (61,649)

16 [NSW] Dragon Quest X Online All-In-One Package Version 1-7 (Square Enix, 03/21/24) – 4,453 (New)

17 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,186 (1,294,881)

18 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,137 (5,316,689)

19 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,986 (1,4146,548 )

20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,761 (1,262,356)

21 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 2,756 (1,192,287)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,514 (2,268,357)

23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,393 (146,424)

24 [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 2,389 (32,381)

25 [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 2,293 (23,432)

26 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2,205 (1,968,334)

27 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 1,986 (196,015)

28 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,895 (2,281,672)

29 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,874 (965,767)

30 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 1,872 (3,536,277)



Sur 30 jeux du top on a 25 jeux switch et la déprime avec 18 jeux sur 30 jeux rien que pour Nintendo. C'est beaucoup trop je trouve.



Luigi's mansion 3 devrait atteindre très doucement le club du million



Pour les 3 premiers du top, on peut pas parler de succès étant donné qu'on parle de 3 gros jeux et qui ne sont pas des remakes...et quand on regarde Princess Peach et Mario vs Donkey, l'année va être compliqué pour Nintendo car on est vraiment loin de potentiel million seller

Sur le dernier Nd: on a encore ces jeux suivants à sortir:

Luigi’s Mansion 2

Forever Blue Luminous (Arika)

The New Denpamen (Genius Sonority)



Seul Luigi's Mansion 2 peut espérer arriver au million d'autant qu'il va bénéficier d'un boulevard du vide en proposition.

Pokemon AZ va sortir en 2025

...2024 va être tristounet et un ND devrait arriver plutôt qu'on ne le pense.



Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (1,968,334) devrait au Japon rattraper son prédécesseur Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2,281,672) mais là encore doucement...sans doute pour Noël 2024.