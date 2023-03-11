1 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 98,311 (413,010)

2 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 62,896 (1,088,717)

3 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 54,321 (355,655)

4 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 11,271 (64,682)

5 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10,510 (965,317)

6 [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 9,345 (57,062)

7 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,058 (5,548,088 )

8 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 6,858 (3,317,981)

9 [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 6,253 (77,922)

10 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,070 (7,583,926)



Pas de nouveauté cette semaine mais une confirmation pour qui en doutait le jeu de noël au Japon c'est Momotaroh de Konami.



On a un retour des habitués et d'ailleurs Pikmin 4 remonte à plus de 10 000 exemplaires ce qui lui donne un rythme pour faire le million avant le 31 décembre.



Noël approche c'est sur, on a le retour des habitués:

Mario Kart 8 DX, Minecraft et Animal Crossing



HARDWARE TOP

1 Switch – 71,684

2 PlayStation 5 – 59,235

3 PlayStation 4 – 2,080

4 Xbox Series – 2,133

5 New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 33



Rien à signaler