profile
name :
The Evil Within 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Tango Gameworks
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
The evil within 2 gratuit sur Epic
Bonjour à tous,
tout est dans le titre. Le 1 était gratuit la semaine dernière.
J'ai adoré cet episode, donc je conseille à la comu!
Bon jeu à tous.
tags :
epic
the evil within 2
bon jeu
