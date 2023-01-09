505 Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Ares

Amakano: Second Season (Switch)

HHG Megami no Shuuen (Switch)

Beep Japan

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (PS5, PS4)

Bliss Brain

Princess Maker 2: Regeneration (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Broccoli

Utakata no Uchronia (Switch)

CFK

A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Out side is dangerous (Switch, PC)

Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem (Switch, PC)

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (Switch)

Some Some Convenience Store (Switch)

Compile Heart

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, Switch)

City Connection

Gimmick! Special Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

FZ: Formation Z (PS4, etc.)

WiZmans World ReTry

Cosen

The Fox Awaits Me HANA (Switch)

CreSpirit

Rabi-Ribi Platinum Edition

Daewon Media

Gensei Suikoden Plus (Switch)

Data Art / MOSS

Petit Petit Petit (PC)

GigaCrysta

G-MODE Corporation

KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Coro Coro Comic Ver. ~Coro Coro Comic Yomimasu ka? Soretomo Kuukiyomimasu ka? (Switch)

Goblinz Studio

Shogun Showdown (PC)

Gravity Game Arise

KAMiBAKO: Mythology of Cube (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, etc.)

H2 Interactive

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4)

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Happinet Games

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)

Happinet Indie Collection

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (Switch)

STRAY (PS5, PS4)

Happinet Phantom Studios

PLAY! Katsu toka Makeru toka wa, Doudemo Yokute the Movie

InfoLens

Govee Ambient Lights

Inky Dreams

Kamikaze Lassplanes (PC)

Inti Creates

Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Justdan International

QUIT TODAY (PC)

Kadokawa Corporation

Novamicus

ONE. (Switch, PC)

PLAYISM

Needy Streamer Overload (Switch, PC)

WORLD OF HORROR (PS4, Switch, PC)

Phoenixx

Gigantosaurus The Game (PS5, PS4, Switch)

GENSOU Skydrift (Switch)

Paw Patrol World (PS5, PS4, Switch)

SAT-BOX

Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi 3 + Special Set (Switch)

Party Party Time (Switch)

Shinsegae I&C

Lies of P (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

SANABI (Switch, PC)

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gran Turismo 7 (PS VR2)

Superdeluxe Games

DoDonPachi Resurrection (Switch)

Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Switch)

Mushihimesama (Switch)

Radiant Silvergun (Switch)

Trip World DX (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

TAITO

Egret II mini Arcade Memories VOL. 2

viviON

Aogiri Koukou x KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Collaboration

Zuki

Densha de GO! PLUG & PLAY 2: Sanyou Shinkansen-Hen EX