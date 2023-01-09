505 Games
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Ares
Amakano: Second Season (Switch)
HHG Megami no Shuuen (Switch)
Beep Japan
Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (PS5, PS4)
Bliss Brain
Princess Maker 2: Regeneration (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
Broccoli
Utakata no Uchronia (Switch)
CFK
A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Out side is dangerous (Switch, PC)
Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem (Switch, PC)
Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (Switch)
Some Some Convenience Store (Switch)
Compile Heart
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (PS5, PS4, Switch)
City Connection
Gimmick! Special Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
FZ: Formation Z (PS4, etc.)
WiZmans World ReTry
Cosen
The Fox Awaits Me HANA (Switch)
CreSpirit
Rabi-Ribi Platinum Edition
Daewon Media
Gensei Suikoden Plus (Switch)
Data Art / MOSS
Petit Petit Petit (PC)
GigaCrysta
G-MODE Corporation
KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Coro Coro Comic Ver. ~Coro Coro Comic Yomimasu ka? Soretomo Kuukiyomimasu ka? (Switch)
Goblinz Studio
Shogun Showdown (PC)
Gravity Game Arise
KAMiBAKO: Mythology of Cube (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, etc.)
H2 Interactive
Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4)
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons (PS5, PS4, Switch)
Happinet Games
Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)
Happinet Indie Collection
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (Switch)
STRAY (PS5, PS4)
Happinet Phantom Studios
PLAY! Katsu toka Makeru toka wa, Doudemo Yokute the Movie
InfoLens
Govee Ambient Lights
Inky Dreams
Kamikaze Lassplanes (PC)
Inti Creates
Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Justdan International
QUIT TODAY (PC)
Kadokawa Corporation
Novamicus
ONE. (Switch, PC)
PLAYISM
Needy Streamer Overload (Switch, PC)
WORLD OF HORROR (PS4, Switch, PC)
Phoenixx
Gigantosaurus The Game (PS5, PS4, Switch)
GENSOU Skydrift (Switch)
Paw Patrol World (PS5, PS4, Switch)
SAT-BOX
Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi 3 + Special Set (Switch)
Party Party Time (Switch)
Shinsegae I&C
Lies of P (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
SANABI (Switch, PC)
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Gran Turismo 7 (PS VR2)
Superdeluxe Games
DoDonPachi Resurrection (Switch)
Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth- (Switch)
Mushihimesama (Switch)
Radiant Silvergun (Switch)
Trip World DX (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
TAITO
Egret II mini Arcade Memories VOL. 2
viviON
Aogiri Koukou x KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Collaboration
Zuki
Densha de GO! PLUG & PLAY 2: Sanyou Shinkansen-Hen EX
posted the 09/01/2023 at 10:15 AM by newtechnix