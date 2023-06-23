accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
astrogirl
spencer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3
visites since opening :
3352
spencer
> blog
Mon avis sur ff16
C'est bien!
Moi meme
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:08 PM by
spencer
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:09 PM
Supprime c'est gênant
spencer
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:14 PM
Haha.
Mon avis constructif ne te plais pas? Portant j'ai mis un moment à écrire mon argumentaire.
tokito
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:20 PM
Je dirais même plus, c'est bien!
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:23 PM
Meilleur avis que j'ai vu pour l'instant
gameslover
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:30 PM
whaou, tu as du passer ta nuit a l écrire, premier papier que je lit extrêmement pertinent, bien écrit, long. felicitations !!!
balf
posted
the 06/23/2023 at 06:35 PM
Je préfère laisser ça pour demain, une lecture à savourer le matin avec un bon café
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mon avis constructif ne te plais pas? Portant j'ai mis un moment à écrire mon argumentaire.