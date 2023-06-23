profile
spencer
1
Like
Likers
spencer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 3352
spencer > blog
Mon avis sur ff16
C'est bien!
Moi meme
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:08 PM by spencer
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:09 PM
    Supprime c'est gênant
    spencer posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:14 PM
    Haha.
    Mon avis constructif ne te plais pas? Portant j'ai mis un moment à écrire mon argumentaire.
    tokito posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:20 PM
    Je dirais même plus, c'est bien!
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:23 PM
    Meilleur avis que j'ai vu pour l'instant
    gameslover posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:30 PM
    whaou, tu as du passer ta nuit a l écrire, premier papier que je lit extrêmement pertinent, bien écrit, long. felicitations !!!
    balf posted the 06/23/2023 at 06:35 PM
    Je préfère laisser ça pour demain, une lecture à savourer le matin avec un bon café
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo