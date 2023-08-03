Somewhere inside the Metaverse...
The Last of Us : PART 1
4
Likers
name : The Last of Us : PART 1
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC -
The Last of Us X Mario Kart : the movie !!!
Trailer monté à partir du court-métrage parodique réalisé par l'émission Saturday Night Live, avec Pedro Pascal :



Ces mecs sont fous !
Saturday Night Live
    kikoo31, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/08/2023 at 09:36 PM by nikolastation
    comments (2)
    guyllan posted the 03/08/2023 at 09:43 PM
    La version complète originale de cette parodie : https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8hy4jk
    kikoo31 posted the 03/08/2023 at 09:46 PM


    trop stylééé
