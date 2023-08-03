accueil
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
vfries
,
torotoro59
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ksmworld59
name :
The Last of Us : PART 1
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action-infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
lucaslegamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
nikolastation
The Last of Us X Mario Kart : the movie !!!
Trailer monté à partir du court-métrage parodique réalisé par l'émission Saturday Night Live, avec Pedro Pascal :
Ces mecs sont fous !
Saturday Night Live
tags :
mario kart
the last of us
pedro pascal
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kikoo31
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 03/08/2023 at 09:36 PM by nikolastation
nikolastation
comments (2)
2
)
guyllan
posted
the 03/08/2023 at 09:43 PM
La version complète originale de cette parodie :
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8hy4jk
kikoo31
posted
the 03/08/2023 at 09:46 PM
trop stylééé
trop stylééé