accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
gallagher
,
eldren
,
darksly
,
anakaris
,
shanks
,
micki
,
siil
name :
Wolfenstein : The New Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
MachineGames
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
,
torotoro59
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
218
visites since opening :
411823
jaysennnin
> blog
Le Reveal de ce jeu reste toujours TOP à regarder
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
gamesebde3
posted the 10/21/2022 at 08:48 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo