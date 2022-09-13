accueil
Bon ben Tekken 8 annoncé comme si de rien n'était
Avec une bande annonce et du gameplay SVP
amassous
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:23 PM
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
wolfheart
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:24 PM
Dingue ce state of Play, Stellar Blade, God of War
gadjuuuom
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:30 PM
wolfheart
ET RONIN ET ISHIN !
slyder
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:33 PM
Ca sent le rage arts de nouveau vu la fin, laisse tomber qu'est-ce qu'ils vont rajouter en plus pour le casualiser encore et encore...
