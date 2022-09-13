profile
jaysennnin > blog
Bon ben Tekken 8 annoncé comme si de rien n'était
Avec une bande annonce et du gameplay SVP

    amassous, kratoszeus, momotaros
    posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:22 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:23 PM
    LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
    wolfheart posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:24 PM
    Dingue ce state of Play, Stellar Blade, God of War
    gadjuuuom posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:30 PM
    wolfheart ET RONIN ET ISHIN !
    slyder posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:33 PM
    Ca sent le rage arts de nouveau vu la fin, laisse tomber qu'est-ce qu'ils vont rajouter en plus pour le casualiser encore et encore...
