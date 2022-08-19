C'est vraiment d'la merde comparé à celle de Saints row the third, surtout niveau metal.
Firsthand Flow-1983
Steam Wagon Wilson - 9 train
TLC - Ain't 2 proud 2 beg
Nyiko- All the time -(Foamek Remix)
M.O.P. - Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Remix)
Emerald Ice - Arcade Dreams
Emerald Ice - Assault
JPEGMAFIA ft Denzel Curry - BALD! REMIX
Trippie Redd - BANG!
Dillon Francis - Bawdy (ft. Big Freedia)
Starcrawler - Bet My Brains
Insidious Disease- Betrayer (Nuclear Blast)
Meshuggah- Bleed (Nuclear blast)
Nimbler - Blurred Lights
DJ Baba the Raptor x D Duran - Boleta
Blue Martian - Bootloader
Rapin Roy Peters - Born to be a Cowboy
Breykon ft Chimbala - Botellas CLEAN
Niña Dioz - Brillo
Cage the Elephant - Broken boy (feat Iggy Pop)
DEAR-GOD - Buck
Lunice feat Miko - Calm down
Palomino Peter - Campfire
In Flames - Cloud connected (Nuclear Blast)
Los Pecadores de Alvarado- Colas, Colas
Rosalia, J Balvin, El Guincha - Con Altura
Channel Tres - Controller (Walker & Royce Remix)
Lecx Stacy - Crooked Smile
Warm Drag - Cruisin' in the night
Los Botecifos - Crumbia del ray
Dillon Francis - DFR
Princess Akaina - Da da da
KILLER BE KILLED - Deconstructing Self-Destruction ( Nuclear Blast)
Giuseppe Verdi - Der troubadour ATK II
Otto Nicolai - Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor
Dreamville - Down Bad ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, Young Nudy
HEATHEN - Empire of The Blind (Nuclear Blast)
El Dusty- En La Mar
Skeemers - Fairlady
Naughty By Nature - Feel Me Flow
Lawnmower Daze - Feel So Wavy
Videi Miranda y su orquestra - Feliz
La Luz - Floating Features
Charles Gounod - Funeral March of a Marionette
Marlowe - Future Power Sources
Ludwig Van Beethoven - Für Elise
Dilon Francis - GO OFF
Don Elektron x TT THE ARTIST - Go Bananas
Dj Mellow Yellow - Grand Theft Audio
Princess Nokia - Harley Quinn
Bea Pelea - Hazmelo Otra Vez
Zacarias Beltran - Huapango Enmotado
A Tribe Called Quest - I left my wallet in el Segundo
L.A Witch - I Wanna Lose
Modest Mouse - I'm Still here
Courtney Bell - ICE
The Blue Roan Brothers - In the Shadow of the Valley
Flores Y Soto - Indita Mia
Los Principes de Jalisca - Jarabe Tapatio
Diablo, ELIOZE, Shakewell, Terror Reid - Killing
Pjotr lljitsch Tschaikowski - Klavierkonzert Nr. 1
Antonio Vivaldi - Konzert für 2 Trompeten 1. Satz
Georges Bizet - L'Arlesienne, Suite Nr. 2 IV
Los Hermanos Belmonte - La Adelita
Las Tarantulas Del Norte - La Bendecida
Léo Delibes - Lakme Akt I, Blumendueff
La Familia Luna Lopez - Las Mananitas
Hatrack Moose - Laser Dreams
Red Skies - Low Gravity
Harvey Bronco - Making Eyes
Los Guitarrons Guapos - Mariachi De Amigos
Isabella Lovestory - Mariposa
Mariachi Los Demonios - Mascara del Diablo
DJ KBM - Megaupload
Captain Planet - Mi Poni ft Zuzuka Poderosa
Eric B & Rakim - Microphone Fiend
Trippie Redd ft Playboi Carti - Miss the Rage
IDLES - Model Village
Valentin Valentino- Muneca De Jalisco
Disclosure feat Slowthai - My High
Infrared - Night Driver
Glastonbury Rants- Nighthawk
Frédéric Chopin- Nocturne in Es
Johann Sebastian Bach - Orchestersuite Nr. 1 Gavotte
Rico Nasty - Own It
Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee & El Alfa - PAM
DMX - Party UP
Eletra Lamborghini - Pem Pem
The 1975- People
Johnny Buckskin - Pound Another Nail
XLAB, Said, MYKKA, Dabow - Rat
White Reaper - Raw
Captain Planet - Rebosando (Feat. Chico Mann)
Guaynao - Rebota
The Campfire Strummers - Red Rock Canyon
Tree Frogs - Redshift
Slayer - Repentless ( Nuclear Blast)
Pablo Cortina - Revolver
Dusty Hickok - Ride Stallion Ride
The Black Hat Outlaw - Run
The Pharcyde - Runnin'
Murci - Streets
Dillon Francis - Salsabahton
Los Chachalacas - Sangre Sinaloense
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Sinfonie Nr. 40 in g-Moll
Onyx - Slam
KRS ONE - Sound of Da Police
Peppermint Cow Patfy- Squatting Journey
Benediction - Stormcrow (Nuclear Blast)
Alexander, RL Grime - Swoopin - RL Grime Edit
Dirty Audio - Take Control
Ty Segall - Taste
Arturo Torres - Te Tengo a Ti
The Tumbleweed Twins - The Dribbling Smile
The Okayest Corral - The Long Road
Saloon Kate - The Old Engine dRIVER
DJ KBM - Time Runner
Missil, Chico Sonido - Todo Lo Mejor
Delinquent Habits - Tres Delinquentes
Los Desperados de la Tuba - Tres Tiros
Sliink, TWRK & Dj Green Lantern - Trifecta ( We Came to Party)
Dillon Francis & 220 KID - Unconditional ( Sidekick Remix)
Kataklysm - Underneath the Scars (Nuclear Blast)
Johannes Brahms - Ungarische Tänze Nr. 6
Felix Mendelssonhn - Violinkonzert in e-Moll 5. Satz
George Handel - Wassermusik, Alla Hornpipe
Hatebreed - Weigh of the False Self (Nuclear Blast)
Curbi - What you like
The Creation Factory- Without You
Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah ! Got You All in Check
Sylosis - Worship Decay (Nuclear Blast)
Retoro - Yakuza
Accept - Zombie Apocalypse (Nuclear Blast)
Grouptherapy - Blackout
Curb Service feat Geno G - Qué pasa?
