C'est vraiment d'la merde comparé à celle de Saints row the third, surtout niveau metal.

----

Firsthand Flow-1983

Steam Wagon Wilson - 9 train

TLC - Ain't 2 proud 2 beg

Nyiko- All the time -(Foamek Remix)

M.O.P. - Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Remix)

Emerald Ice - Arcade Dreams

Emerald Ice - Assault

JPEGMAFIA ft Denzel Curry - BALD! REMIX

Trippie Redd - BANG!

Dillon Francis - Bawdy (ft. Big Freedia)

Starcrawler - Bet My Brains

Insidious Disease- Betrayer (Nuclear Blast)

Meshuggah- Bleed (Nuclear blast)

Nimbler - Blurred Lights

DJ Baba the Raptor x D Duran - Boleta

Blue Martian - Bootloader

Rapin Roy Peters - Born to be a Cowboy

Breykon ft Chimbala - Botellas CLEAN

Niña Dioz - Brillo

Cage the Elephant - Broken boy (feat Iggy Pop)

DEAR-GOD - Buck

Lunice feat Miko - Calm down

Palomino Peter - Campfire

In Flames - Cloud connected (Nuclear Blast)

Los Pecadores de Alvarado- Colas, Colas

Rosalia, J Balvin, El Guincha - Con Altura

Channel Tres - Controller (Walker & Royce Remix)

Lecx Stacy - Crooked Smile

Warm Drag - Cruisin' in the night

Los Botecifos - Crumbia del ray

Dillon Francis - DFR

Princess Akaina - Da da da

KILLER BE KILLED - Deconstructing Self-Destruction ( Nuclear Blast)

Giuseppe Verdi - Der troubadour ATK II

Otto Nicolai - Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor

Dreamville - Down Bad ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, Young Nudy

HEATHEN - Empire of The Blind (Nuclear Blast)

El Dusty- En La Mar

Skeemers - Fairlady

Naughty By Nature - Feel Me Flow

Lawnmower Daze - Feel So Wavy

Videi Miranda y su orquestra - Feliz

La Luz - Floating Features

Charles Gounod - Funeral March of a Marionette

Marlowe - Future Power Sources

Ludwig Van Beethoven - Für Elise

Dilon Francis - GO OFF

Don Elektron x TT THE ARTIST - Go Bananas

Dj Mellow Yellow - Grand Theft Audio

Princess Nokia - Harley Quinn

Bea Pelea - Hazmelo Otra Vez

Zacarias Beltran - Huapango Enmotado

A Tribe Called Quest - I left my wallet in el Segundo

L.A Witch - I Wanna Lose

Modest Mouse - I'm Still here

Courtney Bell - ICE

The Blue Roan Brothers - In the Shadow of the Valley

Flores Y Soto - Indita Mia

Los Principes de Jalisca - Jarabe Tapatio

Diablo, ELIOZE, Shakewell, Terror Reid - Killing

Pjotr lljitsch Tschaikowski - Klavierkonzert Nr. 1

Antonio Vivaldi - Konzert für 2 Trompeten 1. Satz

Georges Bizet - L'Arlesienne, Suite Nr. 2 IV

Los Hermanos Belmonte - La Adelita

Las Tarantulas Del Norte - La Bendecida

Léo Delibes - Lakme Akt I, Blumendueff

La Familia Luna Lopez - Las Mananitas

Hatrack Moose - Laser Dreams

Red Skies - Low Gravity

Harvey Bronco - Making Eyes

Los Guitarrons Guapos - Mariachi De Amigos

Isabella Lovestory - Mariposa

Mariachi Los Demonios - Mascara del Diablo

DJ KBM - Megaupload

Captain Planet - Mi Poni ft Zuzuka Poderosa

Eric B & Rakim - Microphone Fiend

Trippie Redd ft Playboi Carti - Miss the Rage

IDLES - Model Village

Valentin Valentino- Muneca De Jalisco

Disclosure feat Slowthai - My High

Infrared - Night Driver

Glastonbury Rants- Nighthawk

Frédéric Chopin- Nocturne in Es

Johann Sebastian Bach - Orchestersuite Nr. 1 Gavotte

Rico Nasty - Own It

Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee & El Alfa - PAM

DMX - Party UP

Eletra Lamborghini - Pem Pem

The 1975- People

Johnny Buckskin - Pound Another Nail

XLAB, Said, MYKKA, Dabow - Rat

White Reaper - Raw

Captain Planet - Rebosando (Feat. Chico Mann)

Guaynao - Rebota

The Campfire Strummers - Red Rock Canyon

Tree Frogs - Redshift

Slayer - Repentless ( Nuclear Blast)

Pablo Cortina - Revolver

Dusty Hickok - Ride Stallion Ride

The Black Hat Outlaw - Run

The Pharcyde - Runnin'

Murci - Streets

Dillon Francis - Salsabahton

Los Chachalacas - Sangre Sinaloense

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Sinfonie Nr. 40 in g-Moll

Onyx - Slam

KRS ONE - Sound of Da Police

Peppermint Cow Patfy- Squatting Journey

Benediction - Stormcrow (Nuclear Blast)

Alexander, RL Grime - Swoopin - RL Grime Edit

Dirty Audio - Take Control

Ty Segall - Taste

Arturo Torres - Te Tengo a Ti

The Tumbleweed Twins - The Dribbling Smile

The Okayest Corral - The Long Road

Saloon Kate - The Old Engine dRIVER

DJ KBM - Time Runner

Missil, Chico Sonido - Todo Lo Mejor

Delinquent Habits - Tres Delinquentes

Los Desperados de la Tuba - Tres Tiros

Sliink, TWRK & Dj Green Lantern - Trifecta ( We Came to Party)

Dillon Francis & 220 KID - Unconditional ( Sidekick Remix)

Kataklysm - Underneath the Scars (Nuclear Blast)

Johannes Brahms - Ungarische Tänze Nr. 6

Felix Mendelssonhn - Violinkonzert in e-Moll 5. Satz

George Handel - Wassermusik, Alla Hornpipe

Hatebreed - Weigh of the False Self (Nuclear Blast)

Curbi - What you like

The Creation Factory- Without You

Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah ! Got You All in Check

Sylosis - Worship Decay (Nuclear Blast)

Retoro - Yakuza

Accept - Zombie Apocalypse (Nuclear Blast)

Grouptherapy - Blackout

Curb Service feat Geno G - Qué pasa?