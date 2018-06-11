Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Dying Light 2
5
Likers
name : Dying Light 2
platform : PC
editor : Techland Publishing
developer : Techland
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 en ligne
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
koopastream
15
Likes
Likers
koopastream
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 637
visites since opening : 404273
koopastream > blog
Dying Light 2 - Attaque d'un château d'eau - Gameplay
Salut à tous,

Aujourd'hui on poursuit la quête principale sur Dying Light 2 avec la préparation de l'attaque d'un château d'eau, gameplay des combats et du parcours

https://youtu.be/CuhOgV_M5_w
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minx
    posted the 07/21/2022 at 01:57 PM by koopastream
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo