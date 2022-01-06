Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Potentiel leak de la saison 3 chapitre 3 de Fortnite


Le crew pack de Juin est confirmé et dispo en vidéo:




Nouveau event Lobby:
ShiinaBR
    posted the 06/01/2022 at 01:53 PM by totenteufel
    comments (1)
    victornewman posted the 06/01/2022 at 01:55 PM
