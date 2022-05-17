profile
Les jeux du Gamepass de Mai 2ème partie.
https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1526548871362629633?s=20&t=HebcMY7uOfFTYwEByKZTNg

Coming soon to Game Pass

Today

- Her Story
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Skate
- Little Witch
- Umurangi Generation SE

May 19

- Farming Sim 22
- Vampire Survivors

May 24

- Floppy Knights
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker

May 26

- Sniper Elite 5

May 27

- Cricket 22
- Pac-Man Museum+



Les jeux qui quittent le gamepass le 31 Mai :


EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)
Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console & PC)
Knockout City (Console & PC) EA Play
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console & PC)
Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console & PC)
Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console & PC)

https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2022/05/17/prochainement-dans-le-xbox-game-pass-jurassic-world-evolution-2-sniper-elite-5-et-plus-encore/
    posted the 05/17/2022 at 01:28 PM by geralt
    comments (1)
