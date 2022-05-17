https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1526548871362629633?s=20&t=HebcMY7uOfFTYwEByKZTNg



Coming soon to Game Pass



Today



- Her Story

- Jurassic World Evolution 2

- Skate

- Little Witch

- Umurangi Generation SE



May 19



- Farming Sim 22

- Vampire Survivors



May 24



- Floppy Knights

- Hardspace: Shipbreaker



May 26



- Sniper Elite 5



May 27



- Cricket 22

- Pac-Man Museum+







Les jeux qui quittent le gamepass le 31 Mai :





EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console & PC)

Knockout City (Console & PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console & PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console & PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console & PC)



https://news.xbox.com/fr-fr/2022/05/17/prochainement-dans-le-xbox-game-pass-jurassic-world-evolution-2-sniper-elite-5-et-plus-encore/