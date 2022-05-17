https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1526548871362629633?s=20&t=HebcMY7uOfFTYwEByKZTNg
Coming soon to Game Pass
Today
- Her Story
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Skate
- Little Witch
- Umurangi Generation SE
May 19
- Farming Sim 22
- Vampire Survivors
May 24
- Floppy Knights
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
May 26
- Sniper Elite 5
May 27
- Cricket 22
- Pac-Man Museum+
Les jeux qui quittent le gamepass le 31 Mai :
EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)
Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console & PC)
Knockout City (Console & PC) EA Play
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console & PC)
Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console & PC)
Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console & PC)
