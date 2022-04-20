Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Saints row présentation de la customisation

Ça à l'air assez complet, on y retrouve un peu le wtf du 3 et 4 à voir.







    tags : saints row
    posted the 04/20/2022 at 07:31 PM by totenteufel
    comments (5)
    bladagun posted the 04/20/2022 at 07:49 PM
    Encore un fourre tout sans ame
    altendorf posted the 04/20/2022 at 07:56 PM
    bladagun Même impression
    madd posted the 04/20/2022 at 08:20 PM
    denton posted the 04/20/2022 at 08:28 PM
    Day one même si steelport va me manquer terriblement.
    kinectical posted the 04/20/2022 at 08:47 PM
    J’attendais vraiment la présentation pour voir si j’allais lui donner une chance …..et bien au final non peut être dans le gamepass ou 20$ max mais je vais pas payer plus pour ca
