Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel
> blog
Saints row présentation de la customisation
Ça à l'air assez complet, on y retrouve un peu le wtf du 3 et 4 à voir.
tags :
saints row
posted the 04/20/2022 at 07:31 PM by
totenteufel
bladagun
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 07:49 PM
Encore un fourre tout sans ame
altendorf
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 07:56 PM
bladagun
Même impression
madd
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 08:20 PM
denton
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 08:28 PM
Day one même si steelport va me manquer terriblement.
kinectical
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 08:47 PM
J’attendais vraiment la présentation pour voir si j’allais lui donner une chance …..et bien au final non peut être dans le gamepass ou 20$ max mais je vais pas payer plus pour ca
