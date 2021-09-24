accueil
kratoszeus
kratoszeus
> blog
[Rocksteady]: Suicid squad se montrera en octobre !
Annoncé l'an dernier simplement avec un trailer CGI. L adaptation comics des anti héros de la suicid squad développée par rocksteady se dévoilera plus le 16 octobre. Soyez donc patient.
https://twitter.com/suicidesquadRS/status/1441387032475885581?s=19
posted the 09/24/2021 at 01:48 PM by kratoszeus
kratoszeus
comments (5)
5
)
shinz0
posted
the 09/24/2021 at 01:51 PM
Me tarde la DC FanDome
midomashakil
posted
the 09/24/2021 at 02:05 PM
-_- si c'est cross gen je passe
ravyxxs
posted
the 09/24/2021 at 02:17 PM
Rocksteady va vouloir bouffer à tout les râteliers ! Donc c’est crossgen sûrement.
foxstep
posted
the 09/24/2021 at 02:46 PM
On le savais déja depuis un moment.
ravyxxs
midomashakil
Je suis un peu hype pour Suicide mais si c'est crossgen c'est ultra douche froide.
populus
posted
the 09/24/2021 at 03:08 PM
Je suis méfiant, j'ai jamais trop aimé l'idée d'incarner plusieurs personnages...
Après c'est Rocksteady derrière mais bon ils peuvent très bien se planter
