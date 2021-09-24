profile
[Rocksteady]: Suicid squad se montrera en octobre !
Annoncé l'an dernier simplement avec un trailer CGI. L adaptation comics des anti héros de la suicid squad développée par rocksteady se dévoilera plus le 16 octobre. Soyez donc patient.

https://twitter.com/suicidesquadRS/status/1441387032475885581?s=19
    posted the 09/24/2021 at 01:48 PM by kratoszeus
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 09/24/2021 at 01:51 PM
    Me tarde la DC FanDome
    midomashakil posted the 09/24/2021 at 02:05 PM
    -_- si c'est cross gen je passe
    ravyxxs posted the 09/24/2021 at 02:17 PM
    Rocksteady va vouloir bouffer à tout les râteliers ! Donc c’est crossgen sûrement.
    foxstep posted the 09/24/2021 at 02:46 PM
    On le savais déja depuis un moment.

    ravyxxs midomashakil Je suis un peu hype pour Suicide mais si c'est crossgen c'est ultra douche froide.
    populus posted the 09/24/2021 at 03:08 PM
    Je suis méfiant, j'ai jamais trop aimé l'idée d'incarner plusieurs personnages...

    Après c'est Rocksteady derrière mais bon ils peuvent très bien se planter
