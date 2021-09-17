Merci la beta sur pc.



Campagne solo:

La liste des noms des missions de la campagne, ATTENTION il n'y a pas tout mais ça donne déjà une idée.

Toutes basées sur des lieux et des événements réels de la Seconde Guerre mondiale.



Numa Numa Trail

The Battle Of El Alamein

The Battle of Midway

Phoenix

Stalingrad

The Fourth Reich

The Rats of Tobruk

Operation Tonga

Lady Nightingale

-------------------------

Liste des cartes multijoueurs :



Il y a 20 cartes en tout si on exclut la map zombies, Gavutu 2 et les 4 cartes de Champions Hill.



Berlin

Bastion

Bocage

Casablanca

Castle - WaW Remake

CP Zod - War of the Dead (Zod meaning Zombies on Disk)

Das Haus

Demyansk

Dome - WaW Remake

Desert Siege

Factory

Gavutu

Gavutu 2? (Peut être variante de nuit)

Hotel Royale

Numa

Numa-Numa - (No clue what the deal with these 2 are)

Oasis - (Potential MW3 remake?)

Paradise

Red Star

Shipment

Sub Pen - (Believe this is WaW Remake)

Tuscan



Airstrip - Champions Hill

Train Yard - Champions Hill

Courtyard - Champions Hill

Market - Champions Hill

-------------------------------------

Autres modes de jeux:

Arms Race

Control

Crawl

Minefield

Patrol

--------------------------------------

Killstreaks :



Quelques autres killstreaks inédits que nous devrions voir dans le jeu final.



Supériorité aérienne - Effectue trois courses de mitraillage sur des zones de la carte automatiquement ciblées. Toutes les lignes aériennes actives sont supprimées et ne peuvent pas être créées pendant la durée de vie de cette ligne.



Informateurs locaux - Révèle l'emplacement et la direction de tous les ennemis sur la carte pendant un certain temps.

---------------------------------------

Armes: Il y aura 40 armes au lancement voici la liste:

[Assault Rifles]

AS44

With extremely rapid fire, this machine rifle is hard to control but great for closer-range combat.



Bar

This rifle packs the damage and accuracy to be great at long distance but fires too slowly for close engagements



Itra Burst

Burst-fire delivers excellent damage and accuracy at medium and long range, but is inconsistent up close.



Chauchat

This automatic support weapon fires heavy rounds with good control but at a very low rate of fire. Headshots are extra effective



NZ-41

Firing heavy rounds at high accuracy, but high recoil, the rifle deals high close range damage or can be used distance with controlled bursts



Fedorov Avtomat

High accuracy and extremely low recoil make this rifle precise and useful at any range, though damage is lower.



STG44

This gun is balanced to be viable in almost any situation, but does not excel in any one area.



Volk

Quick and mobile, this is the lightest automatic rifle, allowing great movement but with low control.



[SMGs]

MP-40

This workhorse SMG is well balanced and suited for multi-purpose close-range work.



Owen Gun

This sturdy, controllable SMG packs a punch but is a bit heavier and slower firing.



PPSH-41

This SMG is a veritable bullet hose and eliminates close range threats quickly, but is hard to control.



Sten

This highly mobile SMG is light and quick to use with lower damage output and control.



M1928

Extra ammo allows continuous firing, and good handling and rate of fire are offset by lower mobility and longer reloads.



Type 100

This highly-accurate SMG boasts low recoil and can be useful at medium range, but has low damage.



[Machine Guns]

Bren

This gun has extreme damage and accuracy for long range kills with short bursts, but very high recoil and low mobility.



DP27

High damage and accuracy allow long range kills when fired in bursts, with decent control for full-auto use at short to medium range.



MG42

This machine gun is excellent for continuous firing to suppress or punish enemy movement, but struggles at long range.



Type 11

This light machine gun is easy to carry and reposition but isn't as powerful or stable.



[Shotguns]

Revolving Shotgun

This experimental revolver-design shotgun has surprisingly long range but typically takes two hits to kill and reloads very slowly.



Auto-loading Shotgun

This semi-auto shotgun fires as fast as you can pull the trigger but is very short range and will often require many hits to land a kill.



Lincoln Jeffries

This double barrel shotgun has high damage and fire rate but can only fire twice before it must reload.



Model 1897

This high damage pump-action shotgun can reliably 1-shot kill, but has a pause between shots so a miss is very punishable.



[Snipers]

Arisaka 99

This rifle is good for light and mobile sniping, but extra percision is required for 1-hit kills



Kar98k

A balanced bolt action sniper rifle, this gun can kill with a single shot at long range and has generally low mobilitiy.



Lee Enfield

(placeholder) This is a generic description of Lee Enfield



3-Line Rifle

The heaviest weapon, delivers 1-hit kills almost anywhere on the body at perfect accuracy, but particulary slow to move or use.



[Marksman Rifles]

G-43

With fast firing and high control it can dominate at midrange, but lacks the accuracy and damage output for great distances.



M1 Garand

This adaptable, accurate, and powerful rifle can put enemies down with two well placed shots at mid or long range.



SVT-40

This powerful semi-automatic battle rifle can land one hit kills to the upper torso and head but has low mobility and fire rate.



[Pistols]

Luger

A powerful long range, the Luger has strong kick and a lower fire rate.



Machine Pistol

Full-auto fire makes for easy kills but the weapon is hampered by high recoil and a small magazine



1911

This basic sidearm is quick to draw and can help finish a fight when the primary firearm is empty or unfit for a situation.



Ratt

This pistol is fast and easy to use and can fire as fast as you pull the trigger.



Webley

This revolver is strong and fires quickly but has very high recoil and low ammo, and is slow to reload.



[Melee]

FS Fighting Knife

(placeholder) This is a generic description of the Fighting Knife



Riot Shield

A portable bulletproof and explosive-resistant shield that you can also use to deal melee damage.



[Launchers]

M1 Bazooka

This shoulder-fired launcher fires 60mm explosive rockets, great for vehicles, but slow to reload. Make sure not to stand behind one when it's fired.



MK1 Launcher

(placeholder) This is a generic description of MK1 Launcher



Panzerschreck

This shoulder-fired launcher fires 88mm explosive rockets, great for large areas and vehicles but slow to reload and setup. Make sure not to stand behind one when it's fired.



Panzerfaust

This disposable launcher fires a shaped charge warhead capable of easily penetrating vehicle armor. Make sure not to stand behind one when it's fired.

------------------------------------------------

Opérateurs:



6 opérateurs supplémentaires sont livrés avec le jeu complet. Chacun d'entre eux possède une arme d'exécution unique.



Béatrice (française) - Exécution à l'aide d'un couperet.



Constanze (latine) - Exécution à l'aide d'une massue



Solange (française/latine) - Exécution à la hache



Shigernori (japonais) - Exécution à l'aide d'un katana



Padmavati (hindi) - Exécution à l'aide d'une machette



Halima (arabe) - Exécution à l'aide d'un bilao



Il y a aussi 4 autres opérateurs, Lewis, Francis, Isabella et Liu, mais d'après ce que j'ai vu dans les fichiers, il semble qu'il leur manque des éléments comme les exécutions. Ils pourraient être pour la S1/S2

-----------------------------------------------------

Zombies:



La carte s'appelle La guerre des morts



Les Perks ont été renommés en "fontaines démoniaques."



Les améliorations de terrain de Cold War ont été renommées artefacts et comprennent le linceul d'éther, la mine d'énergie, l'anneau de feu et l'explosion de givre.



Le système PaP de Cold War est de retour.



Le système d'armure de Cold War semble être de retour.



Le système d'artisanat de Cold War semble être de retour.



Les marqueurs d'impact et les numéros de dégâts semblent être de retour.



Nouvelle fonctionnalité appelée Coeurs Sacrifiés (Pas de détails à ce sujet).



Nouvelle fonctionnalité appelée "Covenants" (semble être accessible dans le jeu via un menu où vous pouvez les sélectionner/équiper. Ils semblent aller du niveau 1 au niveau 3. Et il semble que vous puissiez en équiper un minimum de 3. Étant donné qu'une alliance est un accord, il peut s'agir d'une sorte de système de mission, de défi ou d'ordre).



À l'heure actuelle, le lancement de la saison 1 est prévu pour le 23 novembre.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Trophées / succès du mode zombie:

Baker's Dozen: In War of the Dead, sacrifice 13 Hearts.



As Cold As Ice: In War of the Dead, eliminate 10 zombies via melee that have been slowed by the Frost Blast Artifact.



Deal With The Devil: In War of the Dead, equip 3 Covenants.



Death Dealer: In War of the Dead, eliminate 2500 zombies with a PaP level 3 weapon.



Escape Artist: In War of the Dead, while using the Aether Shroud Artifact, enter the Aether Shroud 5 times with less than 25% health left.



Grim Reaper: In War of the Dead, eliminate 10,000 zombies.



Hot Tempered: In War of the Dead, eliminate 10 zombies that are taking damage from the Ring of Fire Artifact.



Shocking Behavior: In War of the Dead, eliminate 10 zombies that were damaged by the Energy Mine Artifact.



Thirst Quencher: In War of the Dead, drink from all 5 Demonic Fountains in a single session.



----------------------------------------------------------

