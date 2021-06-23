accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
raph64
,
tac93
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
jamrock
jaysennnin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
121
visites since opening :
207990
jaysennnin
> blog
Grosse fournée du gamepass aujourd'hui, le PC à la fête
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/23/2021 at 02:18 PM by
jaysennnin
comments (
6
)
octobar
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:29 PM
Cool y a Bug Fables, j’ai bien fait de pas l’acheter !
ostream
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:36 PM
Tient Limbo c'est original mais j'attends plutôt une version sur Magimix
cleptomaniak
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:37 PM
C'est genial le Game Pass j'ai l'impression d'avoir une cartouche R4 3DS dans ma XSX j'ai des centaines de jeux pour pas un rond.
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:41 PM
je me tâtais pour iron harvest et c'est la bonne occasion pour l'essayer vu les retours mitigés (certains le trouve excellent, d'autres le trouvent raté)
l3andr3
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:41 PM
Sympa pour Immortal et Iron
victornewman
posted
the 06/23/2021 at 02:50 PM
octobar
oui il est sympa ce jeu tu as bon goût finalement .
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo