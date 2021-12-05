accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyuta
,
spawnini
name :
Total War : Warhammer 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
N.C
genre :
STR
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
111
visites since opening :
260505
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Du Sang pour le Dieu du Sang ! (Trailer Total Wars Warhammer 3 !)
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kirk
posted the 05/12/2021 at 04:53 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
2
)
kirk
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 04:56 PM
Comme j'ai hâte.
kwentyn
posted
the 05/12/2021 at 04:59 PM
Des crânes pour le throne de crânes!
Les rts warhammer sont vraiment cool
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Les rts warhammer sont vraiment cool