"I'm really feeling it"
name :
Genshin Impact
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Mihoyo
developer :
Mihoyo
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
lastmajor
Last Chance Hu (Tao)
Mon dernier pull sur la bannière de Hu-Tao en video.
C'était ma dernière chance de l'avoir Constellation 1 (C1)
tags :
adventure
impact
jojo
pose
genshin
hu-tao
