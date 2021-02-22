accueil
name :
Call of the Sea
platform :
PC
editor :
Raw Fury
developer :
Out of the Blue
genre :
Narration
other versions :
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
misterwhite
misterwhite
Venez suivre mes aventures sur Call of the sea
Tout est dans le titre je vous attends
https://www.twitch.tv/mrwhitejv
J'en suis au chapitre 3
posted the 02/22/2021 at 03:45 PM by
misterwhite
comments (
1
)
suzukube
posted
the 02/22/2021 at 03:59 PM
WalKiNg SiMuLatoR
