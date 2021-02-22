profile
Call of the Sea
name : Call of the Sea
platform : PC
editor : Raw Fury
developer : Out of the Blue
genre : Narration
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
misterwhite
misterwhite
Venez suivre mes aventures sur Call of the sea
Tout est dans le titre je vous attends

https://www.twitch.tv/mrwhitejv

J'en suis au chapitre 3
    posted the 02/22/2021 at 03:45 PM by misterwhite
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 02/22/2021 at 03:59 PM
    WalKiNg SiMuLatoR
