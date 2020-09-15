"Sur ma carte de visite, je suis un président d'entreprise. Dans mon esprit, je suis un développeur de jeux. Mais dans mon cœur, je suis un joueur..." Satoru Iwata (1959 - 2015)
linkle > blog
Enfin ! Le trailer de 10min de BTS Universe Story !
OMG ! Y'a un jeu BTS qui va sortir le 24 septembre sur smartphone, j'deviens folle ! Le 24 septembre j'sors plus de chez moi, ça a l'air dantesque !




On peut s'inscrire ici : http://mar.by/_kNjs



Ils sont tellement trop beaux
    posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:05 PM by linkle
    comments (7)
    hollowar posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:09 PM
    Ca sent la mouille de fan de kpop d'ici
    linkle posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:09 PM
    hollowar
    amassous posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:15 PM
    A chaque fois jvois ce nom, jpense à l’école.
    bulford posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:22 PM
    hollowar ptdr
    coco98bis posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:26 PM
    amassouq Pareil.
    innelan posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:53 PM
    Ma fille va être comme une folle aussi.
    edarn posted the 09/15/2020 at 08:18 PM
    C'est mieux Blackpink...


    Ai déjà fuis le champ de bataille...
