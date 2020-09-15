accueil
"Sur ma carte de visite, je suis un président d'entreprise. Dans mon esprit, je suis un développeur de jeux. Mais dans mon cœur, je suis un joueur..." Satoru Iwata (1959 - 2015)
Enfin ! Le trailer de 10min de BTS Universe Story !
OMG ! Y'a un jeu BTS qui va sortir le 24 septembre sur smartphone, j'deviens folle ! Le 24 septembre j'sors plus de chez moi, ça a l'air dantesque !
On peut s'inscrire ici :
http://mar.by/_kNjs
Ils sont tellement trop beaux
posted the 09/15/2020 at 07:05 PM by
linkle
comments (
7
)
hollowar
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:09 PM
Ca sent la mouille de fan de kpop d'ici
linkle
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:09 PM
hollowar
amassous
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:15 PM
A chaque fois jvois ce nom, jpense à l’école.
bulford
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:22 PM
hollowar
ptdr
coco98bis
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:26 PM
amassouq Pareil.
innelan
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 07:53 PM
Ma fille va être comme une folle aussi.
edarn
posted
the 09/15/2020 at 08:18 PM
C'est mieux Blackpink...
Ai déjà fuis le champ de bataille...
