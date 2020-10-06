PIXEL CULTURE
profile
zekura
12
Likes
Likers
zekura
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 269
visites since opening : 392178
zekura > blog
all
Une serie live-action de The Promised Neverland sur Amazon Prime
News Manga
Le manga a succès «The Promised Neverland» de Kaiu Shirai et Posuka Demizu pourrait arriver sur Amazon en tant que série live action selon Variety !




Meghan Malloy est sur le point d'écrire le script. La série sera dirigée et produite par Rodney Rothman, Masi Oka produisant avec Roy Lee et Miri Yoon de Vertigo. Fox 21 Television Studios et Amazon Studios produiront. Malloy et Rothman ont tous deux travaillé sur le film d'animation oscarisé «Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse».
variety - https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/promised-neverland-live-action-series-in-development-at-amazon-1234629626/
    tags : manga liveaction thepromisedneverland
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/10/2020 at 03:57 PM by zekura
    comments (4)
    luna03100 posted the 06/10/2020 at 03:59 PM
    il ne perde pas de temps. le manga se fini cette semaine et déjà une série Live
    opthomas posted the 06/10/2020 at 04:01 PM
    Je le sens mais alors moyen !!!
    koji posted the 06/10/2020 at 04:09 PM
    franchement il ya moyen de faire un bon truc.
    guiguif posted the 06/10/2020 at 04:38 PM
    ya deja un drama jap de prévue en plus
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre