News Manga

Le manga a succès «The Promised Neverland» de Kaiu Shirai et Posuka Demizu pourrait arriver sur Amazon en tant que série live action selon Variety !Meghan Malloy est sur le point d'écrire le script. La série sera dirigée et produite par Rodney Rothman, Masi Oka produisant avec Roy Lee et Miri Yoon de Vertigo. Fox 21 Television Studios et Amazon Studios produiront. Malloy et Rothman ont tous deux travaillé sur le film d'animation oscarisé «Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse».