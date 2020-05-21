accueil
name :
Fairy Tail
PC
PC
Koei Tecmo
Koei Tecmo
Gust
Gust
RPG
RPG
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Un nouveau report pour Fairy Tail.
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1227196/fairy-tail-koei-tecmo-reporte-une-nouvelle-fois-la-sortie-du-jeu.htm
Je crois que je vais aller relire le Manga une 10 éme fois.
posted the 05/21/2020 at 12:49 PM by darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
comments (3)
3
)
wickette
posted
the 05/21/2020 at 01:08 PM
Compréhensible
aros
posted
the 05/21/2020 at 01:20 PM
Motivé
Ca me fait penser, faudrait peut-être que je regarde la fin du mange en animé cette fois-ci, mais bon, y'a tellement d'épisodes...
terikku
posted
the 05/21/2020 at 01:34 PM
Pas très étonnant
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo