Fairy Tail
name : Fairy Tail
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
darkxehanort94
6
Likes
Likers
darkxehanort94
Un nouveau report pour Fairy Tail.
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1227196/fairy-tail-koei-tecmo-reporte-une-nouvelle-fois-la-sortie-du-jeu.htm

Je crois que je vais aller relire le Manga une 10 éme fois.
    posted the 05/21/2020 at 12:49 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (3)
    wickette posted the 05/21/2020 at 01:08 PM
    Compréhensible
    aros posted the 05/21/2020 at 01:20 PM
    Motivé Ca me fait penser, faudrait peut-être que je regarde la fin du mange en animé cette fois-ci, mais bon, y'a tellement d'épisodes...
    terikku posted the 05/21/2020 at 01:34 PM
    Pas très étonnant
