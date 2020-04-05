accueil
profile
7
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
minx
,
shanks
,
leonr4
,
testament
,
jozen15
,
aiolia081
name :
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform :
PC
editor :
Electronic Arts
developer :
Respawn Entertainment
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
arkos
articles :
12
visites since opening :
18499
arkos
> blog
Du contenu gratuit pour Fallen Order
Du contenu gratuit arrive sur Fallen Order pour le May the 4th be with you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSwYMwm8fIU
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:20 PM by
arkos
comments (
5
)
shinz0
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 04:22 PM
cool
yurius
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 04:27 PM
Cool merci pour l'info, ça sera un bon prétexte pour me refaire le jeu.
birmou
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 04:40 PM
Bordel de merde c'est ouf
maxx
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 04:40 PM
Ah ouais bien sympa ça!
artemico
posted
the 05/04/2020 at 04:48 PM
Génial ! J’ai adoré Fallen Order, très bonne surprise cette mise à jour !
