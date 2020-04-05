profile
Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
name : Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : Respawn Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Du contenu gratuit pour Fallen Order
Du contenu gratuit arrive sur Fallen Order pour le May the 4th be with you

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSwYMwm8fIU
    posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:20 PM by arkos
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:22 PM
    cool
    yurius posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Cool merci pour l'info, ça sera un bon prétexte pour me refaire le jeu.
    birmou posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Bordel de merde c'est ouf
    maxx posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Ah ouais bien sympa ça!
    artemico posted the 05/04/2020 at 04:48 PM
    Génial ! J’ai adoré Fallen Order, très bonne surprise cette mise à jour !
