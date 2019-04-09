Le créateur de Super Meat Boy, The Binding of Isaac ou encore The End is Nigh sortira son nouveau jeu, The Legend of Bumbo le 12 novembre prochain sur PC.
Défini comme un préquel à The Binding of Isaac et comme un jeu de deck building au tour par tour, le jeu est prévu sur Switch et iOs. Des versions PlayStation 4 ou xBox n'ont pas été évoquées.
J'ai vraiment hâte !!
posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:26 PM by niouuuuu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u91triazckw
Sinon style graphique original, mais pas trop emballé. A voir !
DSL d'avoir cassé la news, mais j'ai eu la chanson dans la tête en lisant le titre^^