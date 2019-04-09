Le créateur de Super Meat Boy, The Binding of Isaac ou encore The End is Nigh sortira son nouveau jeu, The Legend of Bumbo le 12 novembre prochain sur PC.







Défini comme un préquel à The Binding of Isaac et comme un jeu de deck building au tour par tour, le jeu est prévu sur Switch et iOs. Des versions PlayStation 4 ou xBox n'ont pas été évoquées.



J'ai vraiment hâte !!