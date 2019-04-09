profile
niouuuuu > blog
The Legend of Bumbo (le nouveau jeu de McMillen) pour le 12/11 !
Le créateur de Super Meat Boy, The Binding of Isaac ou encore The End is Nigh sortira son nouveau jeu, The Legend of Bumbo le 12 novembre prochain sur PC.



Défini comme un préquel à The Binding of Isaac et comme un jeu de deck building au tour par tour, le jeu est prévu sur Switch et iOs. Des versions PlayStation 4 ou xBox n'ont pas été évoquées.

J'ai vraiment hâte !!
    posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:26 PM by niouuuuu
    comments (8)
    yais9999 posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:39 PM
    Petite automobile, tu vas de villes en villes...♫^^
    niouuuuu posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:40 PM
    yais9999
    yais9999 posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:44 PM
    niouuuuu
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u91triazckw
    destati posted the 09/04/2019 at 04:55 PM
    Yais9999 T'as refait mon enfance ! ❤

    Sinon style graphique original, mais pas trop emballé. A voir !
    yais9999 posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:01 PM
    destati
    DSL d'avoir cassé la news, mais j'ai eu la chanson dans la tête en lisant le titre^^
    madd posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:04 PM
    J'attends toujours une date pour le nouveau dlc de isaac sur Switch.
    niouuuuu posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:14 PM
    madd Repentence? Si c'est le cas, les dév ont dit qu'ils prendraient tout leur temps.
    madd posted the 09/04/2019 at 05:30 PM
    niouuuuu Bah d'après les dernières nouvelles c'est prévu en décembre sur PC.
