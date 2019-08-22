accueil
profile
name :
Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
profile
birmou
Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories début 2020 en Occident
Sur PS4 et Switch en VostEn
https://twitter.com/KochMediaFR/status/1164524360356507650?s=19
posted the 08/22/2019 at 01:14 PM by birmou
birmou
comments (
9
)
gat
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 01:26 PM
Mars 2020 selon la Fnac. Y'a même la jaquette.
spawnini
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 01:40 PM
VOSTFR??
mahatma
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 01:43 PM
spawnini
T'arrives plus a lire depuis que tu t'es jouie dessus devant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=32&v=EubEeny68xg
?
VOIX EN JAPONAIS SOUS TITRE EN ANGLAIS
yogfei
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 02:21 PM
Bonne nouvelle, day one pour moi
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 02:48 PM
Enfin !
Mon corps va pouvoir trembler !
spawnini
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 02:50 PM
mahatma
c'était pour embêter
birmou
hyoga57
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 03:09 PM
icebergbrulant
Ouf, un report aurait été désastreux.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 03:11 PM
hyoga57
Pas mal
Mais le report, on l'a eu depuis des années
Si on m'avait dit que j'allais y jouer en 2020, je ne l'aurai pas cru
birmou
posted
the 08/22/2019 at 03:14 PM
spawnini
Désolé j'ai abandonné la team vostfr
Ça fait si longtemps que j'espère sa sortie
Sorry
