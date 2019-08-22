profile
Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
name : Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : autre
multiplayer : non
other versions :
birmou
birmou
Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories début 2020 en Occident
Sur PS4 et Switch en VostEn




https://twitter.com/KochMediaFR/status/1164524360356507650?s=19
    posted the 08/22/2019 at 01:14 PM by birmou
    comments (9)
    gat posted the 08/22/2019 at 01:26 PM
    Mars 2020 selon la Fnac. Y'a même la jaquette.
    spawnini posted the 08/22/2019 at 01:40 PM
    VOSTFR??
    mahatma posted the 08/22/2019 at 01:43 PM
    spawnini T'arrives plus a lire depuis que tu t'es jouie dessus devant https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=32&v=EubEeny68xg ?

    VOIX EN JAPONAIS SOUS TITRE EN ANGLAIS
    yogfei posted the 08/22/2019 at 02:21 PM
    Bonne nouvelle, day one pour moi
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/22/2019 at 02:48 PM
    Enfin !
    Mon corps va pouvoir trembler !

    spawnini posted the 08/22/2019 at 02:50 PM
    mahatma c'était pour embêter birmou
    hyoga57 posted the 08/22/2019 at 03:09 PM
    icebergbrulant Ouf, un report aurait été désastreux.
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/22/2019 at 03:11 PM
    hyoga57 Pas mal
    Mais le report, on l'a eu depuis des années

    Si on m'avait dit que j'allais y jouer en 2020, je ne l'aurai pas cru
    birmou posted the 08/22/2019 at 03:14 PM
    spawnini

    Désolé j'ai abandonné la team vostfr

    Ça fait si longtemps que j'espère sa sortie

    Sorry
