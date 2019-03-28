accueil
profile
narukamisan
Derniers achats switch, y'a plus de respect pour les dates XD
Alors atelier neke et yoshi, choppé hier sortie le 29 dragon Ball sortie le 4 capter samedi dernier et darksiders sortie le 2 acheter aujourd'hui....normal XD
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/28/2019 at 02:52 PM by
narukamisan
comments (
7
)
gunstarred
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 02:57 PM
Profite bien, c'est quoi le 3ème ?
gemini
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 02:57 PM
Lol bons achats
je viens de recevoir mail pour aller le chercher DBZ et Yoshi.
bisba
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 03:06 PM
Moi reçu Yoshi se matin par la poste
hollowar
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 03:07 PM
vous me dégoûtez tous avec vos jeux en avance XD
narukamisan
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 03:07 PM
gunstarred
atelier neke un.spin of de la série avec de la gestion de ville en plus à la level 5
gunstarred
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 03:11 PM
narukamisan
ok, c'est dispo en français ?
archesstat
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 03:12 PM
Arg j’espère avoir mon Dragon ball demain
