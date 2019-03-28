profile
narukamisan
narukamisan
narukamisan > blog
Derniers achats switch, y'a plus de respect pour les dates XD


Alors atelier neke et yoshi, choppé hier sortie le 29 dragon Ball sortie le 4 capter samedi dernier et darksiders sortie le 2 acheter aujourd'hui....normal XD
    posted the 03/28/2019 at 02:52 PM by narukamisan
    comments (7)
    gunstarred posted the 03/28/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Profite bien, c'est quoi le 3ème ?
    gemini posted the 03/28/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Lol bons achats je viens de recevoir mail pour aller le chercher DBZ et Yoshi.
    bisba posted the 03/28/2019 at 03:06 PM
    Moi reçu Yoshi se matin par la poste
    hollowar posted the 03/28/2019 at 03:07 PM
    vous me dégoûtez tous avec vos jeux en avance XD
    narukamisan posted the 03/28/2019 at 03:07 PM
    gunstarred atelier neke un.spin of de la série avec de la gestion de ville en plus à la level 5
    gunstarred posted the 03/28/2019 at 03:11 PM
    narukamisan ok, c'est dispo en français ?
    archesstat posted the 03/28/2019 at 03:12 PM
    Arg j’espère avoir mon Dragon ball demain
