Maj Nouvelles Templates pour XBOX ONE
Voilà j'en ai fais des Nouvelles

Super Lucky's Tale:




Gears of War :





Cup Head:





Halo:





Minecraft:





Life is Strange:





Ghost in The Shell:






Et enfin, on me l'a beaucoup demandé ReCore:



    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:15 PM by diablo
    comments (10)
    negan posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:16 PM
    GG
    shincloud posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:18 PM
    Elle est stylé la nouvelle interface, elle sors quand officiellement?
    diablo posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:22 PM
    shincloud Je peux pas te dire :/ par contre elle est bien plus rapide et ergonomique et le mode blanc est cool mais il bug un peu encore genre quand j'ai le mode light activé la banière du fond reste partiellement opaque comme le screen sur Minecraft et je peux pas la rendre complètement transparente
    diablo posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:23 PM
    negan Merci
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:32 PM
    C'est joli n'empêche => marcus > all
    vfries posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:34 PM
    voxen posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:40 PM
    Celle de Halo est vraiment cool !
    diablo posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:49 PM
    voxen oui surtout sur la console c'est bien calibré en même temps c'est celle qui m'a demandé le plus de réflexion et travail car je suis de loins pas professionnel et Cortana c'était assez difficile à l'intégrer je te ferai une Tomb Raider promis
    voxen posted the 09/11/2017 at 01:04 PM
    diablo je m'en doute, j'aime bien aussi les perso de Cuphead posés sur la vignette du jeu
    Merci bien, j'aurai plus qu'à attendre la maj
    torotoro59 posted the 09/11/2017 at 01:05 PM
