diablo
diablo
> blog
Maj Nouvelles Templates pour XBOX ONE
Voilà j'en ai fais des Nouvelles
Super Lucky's Tale:
Gears of War :
Cup Head:
Halo:
Minecraft:
Life is Strange:
Ghost in The Shell:
Et enfin, on me l'a beaucoup demandé ReCore:
posted the 09/11/2017 at 12:15 PM by diablo
diablo
comments (10)
10
)
negan
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:16 PM
GG
shincloud
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:18 PM
Elle est stylé la nouvelle interface, elle sors quand officiellement?
diablo
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:22 PM
shincloud
Je peux pas te dire :/ par contre elle est bien plus rapide et ergonomique et le mode blanc est cool mais il bug un peu encore genre quand j'ai le mode light activé la banière du fond reste partiellement opaque comme le screen sur Minecraft et je peux pas la rendre complètement transparente
diablo
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:23 PM
negan
Merci
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:32 PM
C'est joli n'empêche => marcus > all
vfries
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:34 PM
voxen
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:40 PM
Celle de Halo est vraiment cool !
diablo
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 12:49 PM
voxen
oui surtout sur la console c'est bien calibré en même temps c'est celle qui m'a demandé le plus de réflexion et travail car je suis de loins pas professionnel et Cortana c'était assez difficile à l'intégrer je te ferai une Tomb Raider promis
voxen
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 01:04 PM
diablo
je m'en doute, j'aime bien aussi les perso de Cuphead posés sur la vignette du jeu
Merci bien, j'aurai plus qu'à attendre la maj
torotoro59
posted
the 09/11/2017 at 01:05 PM
Merci bien, j'aurai plus qu'à attendre la maj