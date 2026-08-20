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The Duskbloods
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name : The Duskbloods
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] The Duskbloods : 120 Hz et HDR pris en charge
https://x.com/Xiphos_YT/status/2090500871096353195?s=20
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    kisukesan
    posted the 08/20/2026 at 08:02 PM by aeris201
    comments (2)
    kisukesan posted the 08/20/2026 at 08:17 PM
    Comment on sait si on a été retenu ?
    aeris201 posted the 08/20/2026 at 08:22 PM
    kisukesan C'est directement sur la page ou tu t'es inscrit. Tu descends tout en bas et tu te connectes, tu auras ta réponse (et le code si tu es pris)
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