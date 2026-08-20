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[Switch 2] The Duskbloods : 120 Hz et HDR pris en charge
https://x.com/Xiphos_YT/status/2090500871096353195?s=20
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kisukesan
posted the 08/20/2026 at 08:02 PM by
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kisukesan
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the 08/20/2026 at 08:17 PM
Comment on sait si on a été retenu ?
aeris201
posted
the 08/20/2026 at 08:22 PM
kisukesan
C'est directement sur la page ou tu t'es inscrit. Tu descends tout en bas et tu te connectes, tu auras ta réponse (et le code si tu es pris)
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