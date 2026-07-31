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Monster Hunter Wilds
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name : Monster Hunter Wilds
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC
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aeris201
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aeris201 > blog
[Switch 2] Monster Hunter Wilds vient d'etre classé par l'USK
Monster Hunter Wilds vient d'etre classé pour la Switch 2 par l'USK (organisme allemand de classification)

Son reveal voir sa sortie semble donc imminente

https://usk.de/en/?language=&rating=&genre=&platform=nintendo-switch-2&jump=usktitle&post_type=usktitle&s=Monster+Hunter+Wilds
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    posted the 07/31/2026 at 08:32 PM by aeris201
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 07/31/2026 at 09:38 PM
    Il est annoncer officiellement ? Je sais plus, entre les rumeurs, les jeux switch2 annoncer mais qui n'ont pas de fiche eshop..même pour crasy taxi j'ai eu un doute vu que la switch2 n'apparaît nul part....
    aeris201 posted the 07/31/2026 at 09:43 PM
    cyr Oui Capcom a annoncé officiellement qu’une version Switch 2 est en developpement

    https://x.com/MH_Officiel_FR/status/2063934954443092025?s=20
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