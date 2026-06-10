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Wo Long 2 : Wings of Ember
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name : Wo Long 2 : Wings of Ember
platform : Switch 2
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
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aeris201
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[Switch 2] Wo Long 2 en 2027, Wo Long 1 le 3 septembre 2026
En plus de Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember qui sortira début 2027 sur Nintendo Switch 2, Koei Tecmo a annoncé l’arrivée du premier Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Complete Edition le 3 septembre 2026

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    posted the 06/10/2026 at 06:39 AM by aeris201
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    edgar posted the 06/10/2026 at 06:56 AM
    Cool Raoul.
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