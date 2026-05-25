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LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
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> blog
[Charts UK] Lego Batman prend la première place du classement
https://nintendoeverything.com/uk-software-sales-chart-for-the-week-ending-may-23-2026-yoshi-and-the-mysterious-book-makes-first-appearance/
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posted the 05/25/2026 at 11:37 PM by
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aeris201
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the 05/25/2026 at 11:50 PM
Christopher Dring precise que le demarrage de Yoshi est 39% superieur a Mario Tennis Fever et 29% a celui de Kirby Air Riders.
https://xcancel.com/Chris_Dring/status/2059042863636205642
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https://xcancel.com/Chris_Dring/status/2059042863636205642