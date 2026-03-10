profile
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
4
Likers
name : Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
captaintoad974
5
Likes
Likers
captaintoad974
articles : 20
visites since opening : 41029
captaintoad974 > blog
Date de sortie pour Yoshi and the mysterious book
Nintendo viens de publier une vidéo sur Nintendo Today avec l'informations importante le jeux Yoshi and the mysterious book sera disponible le 21 Mai
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aeris717, link49, fanlink1, kisukesan
    posted the 03/10/2026 at 01:51 PM by captaintoad974
    comments (4)
    aeris717 posted the 03/10/2026 at 01:55 PM
    Cool

    Le style graphique est vraiment superbe
    mrvince posted the 03/10/2026 at 02:06 PM
    Link a été entendu.
    rogeraf posted the 03/10/2026 at 02:26 PM
    aeris717 T'étais pas loin
    aeris717 posted the 03/10/2026 at 02:28 PM
    rogeraf Oui, a 10 jours pres
