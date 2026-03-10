accueil
profile
name :
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
> blog
Date de sortie pour Yoshi and the mysterious book
Nintendo viens de publier une vidéo sur Nintendo Today avec l'informations importante le jeux Yoshi and the mysterious book sera disponible le
21 Mai
posted the 03/10/2026 at 01:51 PM by captaintoad974
captaintoad974
aeris717
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 01:55 PM
Cool
Le style graphique est vraiment superbe
mrvince
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 02:06 PM
Link a été entendu.
rogeraf
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 02:26 PM
aeris717
T'étais pas loin
aeris717
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 02:28 PM
rogeraf
Oui, a 10 jours pres
Le style graphique est vraiment superbe