[video] Nintendo péte un plomb suite au leak...


Youtube/Shigeryu - https://youtu.be/gEmApjz7h9I?si=qzLYihUp9-jEh3eg
    posted the 01/17/2025 at 06:33 PM by shigeryu
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/17/2025 at 06:41 PM
    C'est plutôt Hideki Kamiya que j'aurai mis à la place de Nintendo dans la vidéo.
    shigeryu posted the 01/17/2025 at 06:55 PM
    C'était pour la blague du "slap" Nicolasgourry

    Mais oui j'ai vu pour Hideki, il à pété un câble
