Shigeryu's blog
Mon Deviantart
/
Youtube channel
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
tourte
,
deum
,
minx
,
kikibearentongues
,
xenos14
,
nothiris
,
supatony
,
noth
,
dx93
,
battossai
,
minbox
,
ninja17
,
1gamer1gameuse
,
link49
,
iiii
,
kakazu
,
tuni
,
cijfer
,
toni
,
furtifdor
,
gunotak
,
milo42
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
mugimando
,
iglooo
,
kali
,
raph64
,
spawnini
,
gareauxloups
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
faremis
,
destati
shigeryu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
77
visites since opening :
132519
shigeryu
blog
[video] Nintendo péte un plomb suite au leak...
Youtube/Shigeryu
-
https://youtu.be/gEmApjz7h9I?si=qzLYihUp9-jEh3eg
tags :
nintendo
video
leak
nintendoswitch2
pascontent
slap
shitpost
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/17/2025 at 06:33 PM by
shigeryu
comments (
2
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 01/17/2025 at 06:41 PM
C'est plutôt Hideki Kamiya que j'aurai mis à la place de Nintendo dans la vidéo.
shigeryu
posted
the 01/17/2025 at 06:55 PM
C'était pour la blague du "slap" Nicolasgourry
Mais oui j'ai vu pour Hideki, il à pété un câble
