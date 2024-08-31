accueil
Quand john wick rencontré alyx
Gunman contracts un mod d'alyx va bientôt sortir en stand alone .
posted the 08/31/2024 at 05:24 PM by
marchale
51love
posted
the 08/31/2024 at 05:41 PM
c'est ouf tous ces mods sur ALyx, faut que je le reinstalle
marchale
posted
the 08/31/2024 at 05:47 PM
51love
oui il y a même pi , bioshock et pleins daitre . Les mod sur pc c'est ouf quand même
marchale
posted
the 08/31/2024 at 06:06 PM
Pas pi mais pt
victornewman
posted
the 08/31/2024 at 06:37 PM
c'est mou du genou
5120x2880
posted
the 08/31/2024 at 06:49 PM
victornewman
T'as capté que c'est un jeu VR ? C'est à toi de te mouvoir dedans, mollement ou non.
