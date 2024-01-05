Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Leak Roadmap Fortnite 2024
Le leak est crédible et a confirmé Billie Eilish, et la maj Lego pour la ferme.

Fortnite Festival:
- Season 3: Billie EIlish
- Season 4: Metallica
- Season 5: Karol G
- Season 6: Snoop Dogg

LEGO Fortnite:
- Star Wars Star Destroyer
- Klombo

Battle Royale:
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Apocalypse Theme in Season 3
- A new Marvel Season in August
- Chapter 2 OG
- Chapter 6 Launch

Rocket Racing:
- Volcanic/Temple themed season?
- Some futuristic sky themed season idk




@iFireMonkey
@ShiinaBR
iFireMonkey, ShiinaBR
