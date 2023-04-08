accueil
> blog
[Officiel]Un Pokémon Presents ce mardi
Un nouveau Pokémon Présents sera diffusé Mardi 8 août à 15 heures !
Il durera 35 minutes.
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1687449174021660672
tags :
pokemon
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
archesstat
,
gamergunz
,
gameslover
posted the 08/04/2023 at 01:10 PM by
malikay
comments (
5
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/04/2023 at 01:17 PM
La licence la plus lucratif de jeux vidéo et zéro hype pour ma part
zanpa
posted
the 08/04/2023 at 01:28 PM
On va encore bien se marrer de la tronche du bordel
wickette
posted
the 08/04/2023 at 03:15 PM
Hâte d’être déçu (ou pas l’espoir fait vivre)
lalisa
posted
the 08/04/2023 at 03:49 PM
Ils vont annoncer Pokémon Sleep.
thelastone
posted
the 08/04/2023 at 04:25 PM
:vomi:
