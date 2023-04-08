profile
Pokemon Ecarlate et Violet
4
name : Pokemon Ecarlate et Violet
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
malikay
6
malikay
malikay > blog
[Officiel]Un Pokémon Presents ce mardi


Un nouveau Pokémon Présents sera diffusé Mardi 8 août à 15 heures !

Il durera 35 minutes.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Pokemon/status/1687449174021660672
    tags : pokemon
    3
    archesstat, gamergunz, gameslover
    posted the 08/04/2023 at 01:10 PM by malikay
    comments (5)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/04/2023 at 01:17 PM
    La licence la plus lucratif de jeux vidéo et zéro hype pour ma part
    zanpa posted the 08/04/2023 at 01:28 PM
    On va encore bien se marrer de la tronche du bordel
    wickette posted the 08/04/2023 at 03:15 PM
    Hâte d’être déçu (ou pas l’espoir fait vivre)
    lalisa posted the 08/04/2023 at 03:49 PM
    Ils vont annoncer Pokémon Sleep.
    thelastone posted the 08/04/2023 at 04:25 PM
    :vomi:
