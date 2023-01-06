profile
The Lord of the Rings : Gollum
name : The Lord of the Rings : Gollum
platform : PC
editor : Daedalic Entertainment
developer : Daedalic Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
TLOTR Gollum qui fait pire que Shadow of Mordor.



Je sais pas ce que les devs de Gollum ont fumer mais réussir à faire pire que Shadow of Mordor faut le faire.

2014 vs 2023. Gollum 2023 qui est moins beau que le Gollum de 2014.
    posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:05 PM by lalisa
    comments (8)
    lalisa posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:05 PM
    lalisa posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:08 PM
    cliana Le lien est cassé.
    cliana posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:08 PM
    Ca va, le pire fut celui-ci

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CQK479NWoAAlKP2?format=jpg&name=small

    lalisa posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:09 PM
    cliana C'est bon ça marche.
    heracles posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:40 PM
    Oh putain c'est pas fake ?!
    lalisa posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:43 PM
    heracles Non pas fake. J'ai moi même le jeu et je peux te dire qu'il a cette tronche là dans le jeu.
    ostream posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:54 PM
    Pas vraiment comparable on est pas dans les mêmes budgets, Gollum c'est limite un jeu indé
    kwak posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:57 PM
    Énorme
