accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
The Lord of the Rings : Gollum
platform :
PC
editor :
Daedalic Entertainment
developer :
Daedalic Entertainment
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
jamrock
,
minx
,
testament
,
kevinmccallisterrr
lalisa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
130
visites since opening :
259003
lalisa
> blog
TLOTR Gollum qui fait pire que Shadow of Mordor.
Je sais pas ce que les devs de Gollum ont fumer mais réussir à faire pire que Shadow of Mordor faut le faire.
2014 vs 2023. Gollum 2023 qui est moins beau que le Gollum de 2014.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/01/2023 at 05:05 PM by
lalisa
comments (
8
)
lalisa
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:05 PM
lalisa
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:08 PM
cliana
Le lien est cassé.
cliana
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:08 PM
Ca va, le pire fut celui-ci
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CQK479NWoAAlKP2?format=jpg&name=small
lalisa
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:09 PM
cliana
C'est bon ça marche.
heracles
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:40 PM
Oh putain c'est pas fake ?!
lalisa
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:43 PM
heracles
Non pas fake. J'ai moi même le jeu et je peux te dire qu'il a cette tronche là dans le jeu.
ostream
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:54 PM
Pas vraiment comparable on est pas dans les mêmes budgets, Gollum c'est limite un jeu indé
kwak
posted
the 06/01/2023 at 05:57 PM
Énorme
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CQK479NWoAAlKP2?format=jpg&name=small