Who Do You Voodoo?: Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy!
Welcome To Hell-A: Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone.
Hotel California: Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities.
Personal Assistant Personally Assisted: Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios.
Git Gutte!: Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower.
Friend Like These: Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what shed’ call herself, anyway.
Dr. Reed, I Presume?: Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel.
But Doctor, I Am Butcho: Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed.
Can’t Handle the Truth: Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed.
Like Riding a Bike: Find Patton and convince him to fly you out of Hell-A.
A Patton Emerges: Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard.
Make it So: Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope.
Our True Nature: Give up your chance to be human again.
Gore Horse: Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art.
Go, Bobcats!: Reunited all the VCLA Bobcats.
Internet Famous: Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next!
Making Your Mark: Complete 10 non-Story Quests.
Rising Star: Complete 20 non-Story Quests.
LA Influential: Complete 40 non-Story Quests.
Ooh, Shiny!: Find your first Legendary Weapon.
Zombologist: Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia.
On Safari: Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge.
Variety is the Spice of Death: Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge.
Zombicidal Maniac: Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge.
Survival Skills: Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge.
Smorgasbord: Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge.
Sharpest Tool in the Box: Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests.
Sole Survivor: Complete 9 Lost & Found Missing Person Quests.
Jumbo Keyring: Unlock 10 Lockboxes.
Bookworm: Collect 50 Journals.
Stacking the Deck: Collect 30 Skill Cards.
Humanity Distilled: Equip your first Numen Skill Card.
Max Headroom: Reach level 30.
Down with the Sickness: Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills.
Anger Management: Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks.
This is My Weapon: Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot.
Not Even My Final Form: Slay a Mutator before it transforms.
Hazardous Material: Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage.
Break a Leg: Maim 100 limbs.
Slayer Squad: Complete any 5 quests in co-op.
I Am the Resurrection: Revive other Slayers 5 times.
Coup de Grâce: Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves.
Perks of the Job: Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges.
Donk!: Throw a melee weapon and hit zombie 35+ meters away.
Apex Predator: Knock down 10 Apex Variants.
I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me: Perform 25 perfect defensive moves.
La map ?: