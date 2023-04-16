Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
Liste succès Dead island 2 et un bout de map
Who Do You Voodoo?: Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy!
Welcome To Hell-A: Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone.
Hotel California: Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities.
Personal Assistant Personally Assisted: Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios.
Git Gutte!: Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower.
Friend Like These: Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what shed’ call herself, anyway.
Dr. Reed, I Presume?: Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr. Reed at the Serling Hotel.
But Doctor, I Am Butcho: Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr. Reed.
Can’t Handle the Truth: Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed.
Like Riding a Bike: Find Patton and convince him to fly you out of Hell-A.
A Patton Emerges: Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard.
Make it So: Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope.
Our True Nature: Give up your chance to be human again.
Gore Horse: Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art.
Go, Bobcats!: Reunited all the VCLA Bobcats.
Internet Famous: Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next!
Making Your Mark: Complete 10 non-Story Quests.
Rising Star: Complete 20 non-Story Quests.
LA Influential: Complete 40 non-Story Quests.
Ooh, Shiny!: Find your first Legendary Weapon.
Zombologist: Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia.
On Safari: Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge.
Variety is the Spice of Death: Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge.
Zombicidal Maniac: Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge.
Survival Skills: Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge.
Smorgasbord: Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge.
Sharpest Tool in the Box: Complete 5 Lost & Found Weapon Quests.
Sole Survivor: Complete 9 Lost & Found Missing Person Quests.
Jumbo Keyring: Unlock 10 Lockboxes.
Bookworm: Collect 50 Journals.
Stacking the Deck: Collect 30 Skill Cards.
Humanity Distilled: Equip your first Numen Skill Card.
Max Headroom: Reach level 30.
Down with the Sickness: Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills.
Anger Management: Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks.
This is My Weapon: Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customize it with a mod or perk in every slot.
Not Even My Final Form: Slay a Mutator before it transforms.
Hazardous Material: Slay 100 Zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage.
Break a Leg: Maim 100 limbs.
Slayer Squad: Complete any 5 quests in co-op.
I Am the Resurrection: Revive other Slayers 5 times.
Coup de Grâce: Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves.
Perks of the Job: Complete 5 Blueprint Challenges.
Donk!: Throw a melee weapon and hit zombie 35+ meters away.
Apex Predator: Knock down 10 Apex Variants.
I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me: Perform 25 perfect defensive moves.

La map ?:
    posted the 04/16/2023 at 12:11 PM by totenteufel
    kinectical posted the 04/16/2023 at 12:25 PM
    Il y auras 10 district entrecoupé/semi open world en gros ce seront de gros niveau un peu ouvert et non un pure open world et si on peut avoir un truc moins chiant que les open world qu’ont a toujours moi je dit oui
