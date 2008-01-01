Nouvel album Showdown prévu pour le 7 avril.
Après une longue absence depuis "The Legacy of Shi" en 2018, le groupe revient en force plus énervé qu'avant.
Les concerts sont de retours par la même occasion.
Premier clip pour l'annonce du nouvel album:
“One Love est un titre à l’énergie positive. Le message est simple : garder la foi et ne jamais renoncer à ce qui te fait te sentir vivant. Ne jamais perdre vos fondamentaux.” (Rise Of The Northstar)
Lyrics:
Black mask, dressed all in white as the snow
Black mask, dressed all in white as the snow
Black mask, dressed all in white as the snow
Black mask, dressed all in white as the snow
Let me focus on the flow
Try to break but I don't know
How to do that, to write that
Vibes after vibes under my black hat
Work a deep fat snare for more impact
Catch that, shake it, shape it for the pit
Song outdated, never underrated
The Y generation, the wrong generation
Seven strings a week ready for the metal injection
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
From all the North
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
For what it's worth
Déchaine tes lignes qui sont si belles
Déchaine tes lignes qui sont si belles
Déchaine tes lignes qui sont si belles
Déchaine tes lignes qui sont si belles
Alors j't'enchaine de syllabes sur décibels
C'est si bon de chanter dans sa langue maternelle
Si j'les prend de haut à travers tous ces maux
C'est que j'essaie de devenir un auteur de haut niveau
Du Metal c'est ce qu'on joue avec intégrité
Et on n'a pas vraiment l'impression d'avoir triché
"Shonen rage" against the machine à une rime près
Que nos ce-mors météores frappent ce monde de plein fouet
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
From all the North
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
For what it's worth
Always love your classics
Never lose your basics
Never
Always love your classics
Never lose your basics
Never
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
From all the North
One love, one love (One love, one love)
One love, one love
For what it's worth
Deuxième chanson ultra violente:
« Nous devions faire une chanson qui nous permettrait d’évacuer toute la rage et la frustration accumulées au cours des dernières années. Ce besoin cathartique a déjà inspiré beaucoup de nos pairs. Cette fois, c’était à nous de libérer tout cela : « Third Strike » est né. »
Lyrics:
兎に角、俺もお前が嫌い
Angry at the world
Money won't change that
Some people are okay with their own box
On my way I decided to not be like that
They all teach life lessons
But they are walking disasters
Drugs addicts all under medication
Time to write the one and only chapter
Your life is mine 'cause this world is yours
The rage to overcome will make you cross the shore
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
Master, let me grow
Whatever my actions, I still don't know where I go
Who made who, who made what?
Buried under my fears I can't interact
Do like this and do like that
Right behind your back here is a giant attack
Born of tension, a new generation
Fight for the Future, join the celebration
Your life is mine 'cause this world is yours
The rage to overcome will make you cross the shore
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
Don't bow down
Don't bow down
Don't bow down
Don't bow down
Don't bow down, you'll never get back
Don't bow down, you'll never get back
Don't bow down, you'll never get back
Don't bow down, it's a fucking trap
Your life is mine, no more time to decline
You've already past the line
Your rage has awakened the triple nine
You've got no choice
The anger or the lies, yeah Kozo I'm alive
Call me armageddon, destroying all questions
Sad is the jungle, death of a lion
Lost on your own, you've got all my attention
Your life is mine 'cause this world is yours
The rage to overcome will make you cross the shore
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
Third Strike
3ème chanson et clip récent:
Lyrics:
Back, back, back again
Packed as one, walk like a gang
No more intro, you know my name
Nekketsu guys: we are the same
No pain no gain, we defeated
A conception of evil has retreated
Nothing is never over, cycle of hate
The gate was built by a simple twist of fate
Le metal contre-attaque dans une armure noire
Cinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoir
Le metal contre-attaque dans une armure noire
Cinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoir
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
It returns with his bastard son
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
Get ready for the world domination
Black kabuto, black mempo
A millennium of pain to finally grow
He blows my mind, where can I go
What can I find at the end of the road
Out of control my fear meets my joy
Strong combination, the ride of a schoolboy
Destroyed scene, they need your help
Ghost samurai, lord of hate
Le metal contre-attaque dans une armure noire
Cinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoir
Le metal contre-attaque dans une armure noire
Cinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoir
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
It returns with his bastard son
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
Get ready for the world domination
Attack attack the clan is back
Six-pack, kick back, emperor shi strikes back
Attack attack attack the clan is back
Six-pack, kick back, emperor shi strikes back
Bounce back, fight back, during this dark era
Through trials never stops writing I love ya
Moi et cette scène on n'en a pas terminé
J'viens semer l'chaos pour mieux la ressusciter
Allez tous vous faire foutre allez tous vous faire niquer
I am shi, ici bas pour régner
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
It returns with his bastard son
Showdown
(Ro popom - popom)
Showdown
Get ready for the world domination
Plusieurs bundles sont dispos sur leur site.
Le groupe de Metal Français Rise Of The Northstar revient avec un nouvel album, intitulé Showdown. Toujours dans cette fusion entre Metal moderne, musique urbaine et culture pop japonaise, l’album, qui a été mixé par Johann Meyer (Gojira) et masterisé par Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound Studio), voit le quintet pousser tous les curseurs encore plus loin.
Tracklist:
01.The Anthem
02. Showdown
03. Third Strike
04. Crank It Up
05. One Love
06. Shogun No Shi
07. Clan
08. Raijin
09. Golden Arrow
10. Rise [ライズ]