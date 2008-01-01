Nouvel album Showdown prévu pour le 7 avril.Après une longue absence depuis "The Legacy of Shi" en 2018, le groupe revient en force plus énervé qu'avant.Les concerts sont de retours par la même occasion.Premier clip pour l'annonce du nouvel album:“One Love est un titre à l’énergie positive. Le message est simple : garder la foi et ne jamais renoncer à ce qui te fait te sentir vivant. Ne jamais perdre vos fondamentaux.” (Rise Of The Northstar)Lyrics:Black mask, dressed all in white as the snowBlack mask, dressed all in white as the snowBlack mask, dressed all in white as the snowBlack mask, dressed all in white as the snowLet me focus on the flowTry to break but I don't knowHow to do that, to write thatVibes after vibes under my black hatWork a deep fat snare for more impactCatch that, shake it, shape it for the pitSong outdated, never underratedThe Y generation, the wrong generationSeven strings a week ready for the metal injectionOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFrom all the NorthOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFor what it's worthDéchaine tes lignes qui sont si bellesDéchaine tes lignes qui sont si bellesDéchaine tes lignes qui sont si bellesDéchaine tes lignes qui sont si bellesAlors j't'enchaine de syllabes sur décibelsC'est si bon de chanter dans sa langue maternelleSi j'les prend de haut à travers tous ces mauxC'est que j'essaie de devenir un auteur de haut niveauDu Metal c'est ce qu'on joue avec intégritéEt on n'a pas vraiment l'impression d'avoir triché"Shonen rage" against the machine à une rime prèsQue nos ce-mors météores frappent ce monde de plein fouetOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFrom all the NorthOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFor what it's worthAlways love your classicsNever lose your basicsNeverAlways love your classicsNever lose your basicsNeverOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFrom all the NorthOne love, one love (One love, one love)One love, one loveFor what it's worthDeuxième chanson ultra violente:« Nous devions faire une chanson qui nous permettrait d’évacuer toute la rage et la frustration accumulées au cours des dernières années. Ce besoin cathartique a déjà inspiré beaucoup de nos pairs. Cette fois, c’était à nous de libérer tout cela : « Third Strike » est né. »Lyrics:兎に角、俺もお前が嫌いAngry at the worldMoney won't change thatSome people are okay with their own boxOn my way I decided to not be like thatThey all teach life lessonsBut they are walking disastersDrugs addicts all under medicationTime to write the one and only chapterYour life is mine 'cause this world is yoursThe rage to overcome will make you cross the shoreThird StrikeThird StrikeThird StrikeThird StrikeMaster, let me growWhatever my actions, I still don't know where I goWho made who, who made what?Buried under my fears I can't interactDo like this and do like thatRight behind your back here is a giant attackBorn of tension, a new generationFight for the Future, join the celebrationYour life is mine 'cause this world is yoursThe rage to overcome will make you cross the shoreThird StrikeThird StrikeThird StrikeThird StrikeDon't bow downDon't bow downDon't bow downDon't bow downDon't bow down, you'll never get backDon't bow down, you'll never get backDon't bow down, you'll never get backDon't bow down, it's a fucking trapYour life is mine, no more time to declineYou've already past the lineYour rage has awakened the triple nineYou've got no choiceThe anger or the lies, yeah Kozo I'm aliveCall me armageddon, destroying all questionsSad is the jungle, death of a lionLost on your own, you've got all my attentionYour life is mine 'cause this world is yoursThe rage to overcome will make you cross the shoreThird StrikeThird StrikeThird StrikeThird Strike3ème chanson et clip récent:Lyrics:Back, back, back againPacked as one, walk like a gangNo more intro, you know my nameNekketsu guys: we are the sameNo pain no gain, we defeatedA conception of evil has retreatedNothing is never over, cycle of hateThe gate was built by a simple twist of fateLe metal contre-attaque dans une armure noireCinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoirLe metal contre-attaque dans une armure noireCinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoirShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownIt returns with his bastard sonShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownGet ready for the world dominationBlack kabuto, black mempoA millennium of pain to finally growHe blows my mind, where can I goWhat can I find at the end of the roadOut of control my fear meets my joyStrong combination, the ride of a schoolboyDestroyed scene, they need your helpGhost samurai, lord of hateLe metal contre-attaque dans une armure noireCinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoirLe metal contre-attaque dans une armure noireCinq branches, une étoile, une touche d'espoirShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownIt returns with his bastard sonShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownGet ready for the world dominationAttack attack the clan is backSix-pack, kick back, emperor shi strikes backAttack attack attack the clan is backSix-pack, kick back, emperor shi strikes backBounce back, fight back, during this dark eraThrough trials never stops writing I love yaMoi et cette scène on n'en a pas terminéJ'viens semer l'chaos pour mieux la ressusciterAllez tous vous faire foutre allez tous vous faire niquerI am shi, ici bas pour régnerShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownIt returns with his bastard sonShowdown(Ro popom - popom)ShowdownGet ready for the world dominationPlusieurs bundles sont dispos sur leur site.Le groupe de Metal Français Rise Of The Northstar revient avec un nouvel album, intitulé Showdown. Toujours dans cette fusion entre Metal moderne, musique urbaine et culture pop japonaise, l’album, qui a été mixé par Johann Meyer (Gojira) et masterisé par Ted Jensen (Sterling Sound Studio), voit le quintet pousser tous les curseurs encore plus loin.Tracklist:01.The Anthem02. Showdown03. Third Strike04. Crank It Up05. One Love06. Shogun No Shi07. Clan08. Raijin09. Golden Arrow10. Rise [ライズ]