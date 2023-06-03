accueil
name :
Cities : Skylines
platform :
PC
PC
editor :
Paradox Interactive
developer :
Colossal Order
genre :
simulation et gestion
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Cities skylines 2
Bon tt le monde s'en fout ici visiblement des annonces de paradox mais perso je suis trop content. Cities skylines 2 annoncé pour 2023 ❤️❤️❤️
posted the 03/06/2023 at 09:51 PM by
xxther3dxx
xxther3dxx
