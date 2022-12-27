profile
Ghost of a Tale
9
name : Ghost of a Tale
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Indépendant
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
Ghost of a tale 2
Bah voila Seth vient d'annoncer sur leurs page fb, que ghost of tale 2 arrive bel et bien et sur unreal 5, vu la qualité graphique du 1 ça va envoyer du lourd.
    torotoro59, thauvinho, yobloom, kujiraldine, ronan89, idd
    posted the 12/27/2022 at 03:43 PM by allanoix
    comments (2)
    torotoro59 posted the 12/27/2022 at 04:00 PM
    Le premier était superbe
    ronan89 posted the 12/27/2022 at 06:22 PM
    Woua énorme !
