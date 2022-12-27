accueil
profile
9
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
whisky
,
uta
,
kirk
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
voxen
,
musm
,
obi69
name :
Ghost of a Tale
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Indépendant
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
raph64
allanoix
articles :
21
visites since opening :
36400
allanoix
blog
Ghost of a tale 2
Bah voila Seth vient d'annoncer sur leurs page fb, que ghost of tale 2 arrive bel et bien et sur unreal 5, vu la qualité graphique du 1 ça va envoyer du lourd.
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
,
thauvinho
,
yobloom
,
kujiraldine
,
ronan89
,
idd
posted the 12/27/2022 at 03:43 PM by
allanoix
comments (
2
)
torotoro59
posted
the 12/27/2022 at 04:00 PM
Le premier était superbe
ronan89
posted
the 12/27/2022 at 06:22 PM
Woua énorme !
