"Halloween Ends was NOT a film that the Fans wanted! This was an Origins Story! The Corey Story! We deserve a movie worthy of Michael Myers & the Halloween Franchise! We love this Franchise whole heartily and this version of a Halloween Movie left us sad, mad, disappointed, and Infuriated. Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween is really about. Our Apex Predator.... the King of Slasher Movies Michael Myers! This movie gave us a weak pathetic Michael who needed his mask to survive! This isn't OUR MICHAEL MYERS! Our Killer is Strong , relentless, & unstoppable! Please right this wrong! We beg of you !!!"11 702 ont signé. Prochain objectif : 15 000Les fans sont mécontents et ça se comprends, ce film est juste une blague de 1h50, une honte et une purge.2,2 étoiles sur Allociné39% sur Rottentomatoes (134 critiques rotten)Économisez une place de ciné n'allez pas le voir.