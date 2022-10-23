Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
totenteufel
9
Likes
Likers
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 282
visites since opening : 389851
totenteufel > blog
Une pétition pour changer Halloween ends
"Halloween Ends was NOT a film that the Fans wanted! This was an Origins Story! The Corey Story! We deserve a movie worthy of Michael Myers & the Halloween Franchise! We love this Franchise whole heartily and this version of a Halloween Movie left us sad, mad, disappointed, and Infuriated. Please give us a movie that shows us what Halloween is really about. Our Apex Predator.... the King of Slasher Movies Michael Myers! This movie gave us a weak pathetic Michael who needed his mask to survive! This isn't OUR MICHAEL MYERS! Our Killer is Strong , relentless, & unstoppable! Please right this wrong! We beg of you !!!"

11 702 ont signé. Prochain objectif : 15 000

Les fans sont mécontents et ça se comprends, ce film est juste une blague de 1h50, une honte et une purge.

2,2 étoiles sur Allociné
39% sur Rottentomatoes (134 critiques rotten)



Économisez une place de ciné n'allez pas le voir.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/23/2022 at 05:17 PM by totenteufel
    comments (1)
    zekk posted the 10/23/2022 at 05:26 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo